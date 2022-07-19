AOC Arrested Outside Supreme Court During Roe v. Wade Protest: Watch

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was arrested for blocking traffic during a protest against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Tuesday, July 19. Ocasio-Cortez was one of 16 members of Congress who were taken into custody amid the protest outside of the Supreme Court, according to Capitol Police on Twitter. The New York Congresswoman was videotaped being taken away in handcuffs by police.

.@AOC has just been escorted by police away from the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/F9DOoLq8yJ — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) July 19, 2022

Ocasio-Cortez’s team also shared the video of her being taken off with another protester by the police. As she walked away, the House Democrat raised a fist into the air to show support for the protesters continuing to fight for abortion rights. “Today, Rep. AOC was arrested along with other members of Congress outside the Supreme Court for protesting in support of abortion rights,” her team tweeted along with the hashtag “Abortion Rights Are Human Rights.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Ocasio-Cortez’s team for comment.

As they were taken away, the other protester who was being guided away encouraged the crowd to keep on protesting. “Abortion rights are under attack! What do we do?” she yelled as police were taking her away. Capitol Police said that 34 people in total were arrested during the protest after three warnings were given.

Other members of Congress have also come forward to say that they were arrested including Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) on their Twitter accounts. Omar vowed to continue the fight in her tweet. “I will continue to do everything in my power to raise the alarm about the assault on our reproductive rights!” she wrote.

Ocasio-Cortez has been a very vocal supporter of abortion rights, and she spoke out against the SCOTUS ruling to overturn the landmark case Roe V. Wade, after it was passed. “Overturning Roe and outlawing abortions will never make them go away. It only makes them more dangerous, especially for the poor + marginalized,” she wrote. “People will die because of this decision. And we will never stop until abortion rights are restored in the United States of America.”