President Biden Pardons 2 Turkeys On White House Lawn & Jokes About Lack Of ‘Red Wave’ In Midterms

Two turkeys have officially been saved from slaughter this holiday season. President Joe Biden, 80, carried out the presidential tradition and pardoned two turkeys from North Carolina — one named Chocolate and the other named Chip — on Monday, Nov. 21 ahead of Thanksgiving. He also used the time to celebrate the successful midterm season for the Democratic party, which was originally threatened by a theorized “red wave” by the Republican party. Instead, the left maintained control of the Senate and lost fewer seats in the House of Representatives than anticipated.

“The votes are in, they’ve been counted, verified. There’s no ballot stuffing, there’s no fowl play,” Biden quipped on the South Lawn of the White House, mocking those who tried to overturn his presidential win by saying the Democrats cheated. “The only ‘red wave’ this season is going to be a German Shepherd, Commander, knocks over the cranberry sauce on our table,” he continued.

All jabs aside, Joe also expressed his dearest hope that people remember the meaning of Thanksgiving this holiday season. “We can’t forget the reason for Thanksgiving in the first place. The pilgrims taught us it’s pretty important in tough times to come together and thank God to be grateful for what we have,” he noted. “That’s what the Thanksgiving tradition is all about. Being grateful for what we have and grateful for fellow Americans who we may never meet.”

Joe Biden pardons the turkeys. He should name them, Hunter and James. pic.twitter.com/uX2AFxewyI — Media Research Center (@theMRC) November 21, 2022

The traditional pardoning of the turkeys, who weighed 46 and 47 pounds, came just two days after another huge event occurred on White House grounds: The marriage between Joe and Dr. Jill Biden‘s granddaughter Naomi Biden and Peter Neal. The shindig took place on the South Lawn — where the turkey pardoning was held — on Saturday, Nov. 19 with 250 guests in attendance.

Naomi, 28, glowed in a long-sleeved gown that featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and a layer of classic lace that covered her arms, chest, and neck. The gown flared out into a full tulle skirt at her waist. Naomi completed her look with natural-looking makeup, an easy bun, and a gorgeous vail. Peter, 25, opted for a navy-blue suit completed with a double-breasted vest. Joe wore a lighter blue suit and Jill matched him in a long coat to keep warm that had a bit of teal in it.

It’s certainly been a busy few days at the White House, and the schedule will only stay packed as the holiday season continues. For instance, the National Christmas Tree ceremony and lighting is set for Nov. 30 with LL Cool J hosting for a second consecutive year.