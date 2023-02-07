Jill Biden Stuns In Shiny Purple Dress For 2023 State Of The Union

First Lady Jill Biden always makes a statement with her fashion choices! Whether she’s speaking out on an important issue or meeting with fellow world leaders, Dr. Jill Biden, 71, always looks fantastic when making public appearances. She rocked a purple dress as she arrived for the 2023 State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 7.

Biden looked gorgeous as she supported President Joe Biden during his speech from her viewing box. She sported a shiny purple dress, which may have been a statement highlighting unity between Democrats and Republicans. She was seated with a wide array of guests including Tyre Nichols’ parents, Bono, Paul Pelosi, and Brandon Tsay, who disarmed the Monterey Park shooter, as well as many more.

The first lady’s outfit was very different from her look at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards just two nights before. Biden was presenting the awards for Song of the Year as well as the inaugural Song for Social Change. She looked gorgeous in a metallic silver gown and spoke about the power that music can have to inspire change in a short but moving speech. “A song can unite, inspire, and ultimately change the world,” she said.

Grammys aside, Biden has had plenty of moments to show off her excellent sense of fashion in the past year. Whether she’s rocking floral patterns for the Kennedy Center Honors, sporting a solid blue dress for her granddaughter’s wedding, or a black gown with cutouts for a state dinner, the first lady always looks fantastic.

Biden’s appearance at the State of the Union comes a few weeks after the first lady underwent surgery to have cancerous lesions removed from her chest and under her right eye. Following the procedure, she tweeted that she was recovering and thanked the medical staff who treated her. “Glad to be back in action today! Thank you to everyone for your prayers and well-wishes as I recovered from Mohs surgery,” she wrote. “I’m especially grateful to the amazing nurses and doctors at Walter Reed, who took great care of me. A reminder for us all — make sure to get your recommended cancer screenings!”

During the 2022 State of the Union, Biden showed support for Ukraine amid the war with Russia by wearing a deep blue dress for the evening, which is one of the colors of Ukraine’s flag. She had used fashion to show her support for the country before the address by wearing a face mask with a sunflower (which is Ukraine’s national flag) on it during a White House event.

The first lady has been an outspoken supporter of Ukraine during the war against Russia. She even visited Ukraine on Mother’s Day in May and met with Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska. “I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine,” she said of her visit at the time, per NBC News.