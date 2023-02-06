Jill Biden Stuns In Metallic Dress As She Presents SOTY To Bonnie Raitt At The Grammys

First Lady Jill Biden was gorgeous as she presented two awards at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. Biden presented one of the major awards for the night when she announced the winner of the Song of the Year winner, which went to Bonnie Raitt for her song “Just Like That.” She looked absolutely stunning as she presented the major award.

The first lady’s Oscar de la Renta-designed gown was shining silver and it also had some nature-inspired designs throughout it. Besides the sparkling silver, there were some gold leaves on the dress. She looked excited to present the awards on music’s biggest night, and her glamorous dress looked similar to some of the musicians who also rocked metallic outfits for the award show.

Besides presenting Bonnie Raitt with the Song of the Year award, Biden also announced the new Song for Social Change award. She shared that 30,000 people had submitted for the award, and she spoke about the impact that music can have. “A song can unite, inspire, and ultimately change the world. Beginning this year, the Recording Academy is presenting a new award recognizing a song that responds to the social issues of our time and has the potential for positive global impact,” she said, before announcing the winner.

The winner of the award was Shervin Hajipour, who penned a viral song about the protests in Iran for women’s rights. “Tonight, I am honored to announce the first winner of the Recording Academy’s Best Song for Social Change to Shervin Hajipour, an Iranian singer-songwriter for his stirring song ‘Baraye.’ This song became the anthem of the Mahsi Amini protests, a powerful and poetic call for freedom and women’s rights,” she said.

Jill’s appearance at the award show comes just days before her husband President Joe Biden will give his second State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 7. Her appearance at the Grammys also comes a few weeks after she underwent Mohs surgery to have cancerous lesions removed. “Glad to be back in action today! Thank you to everyone for your prayers and well-wishes as I recovered from Mohs surgery,” she wrote in a January 25 tweet.