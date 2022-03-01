Jill Biden Wears Deep Blue & Hugs Ukrainian Ambassador At The State Of The Union

Jill Biden looked gorgeous in her outfit and showed support for Ukraine at the 2022 State of the Union address given by her husband & President of the United States, Joe Biden.

Jill Biden looked classy as ever when she attended the 2022 State of the Union address on March 1. Jill was there to support her husband, Joe Biden, President of the United States. Jill always rocks some sort of stylish outfit that also makes a statement, so we were not surprised when she showed up in this gorgeous ensemble, which also showed her solidarity for the Ukrainian People.

Like many of the congresswomen, the first lady showed her support for Ukraine, in wake of the country being invaded by Russia on Thursday February 24. Jill sported a deep blue, long-sleeved gown, as she watched her husband deliver his first State of the Union address The dress also seemed to have the Ukrainian national flower, a sunflower, as cufflinks.. Like many other members of the House and Senate, she also held a Ukrainian flag.

While Joe gave the address, Jill invited her own set of guests, some of whom included the ambassador to Ukraine, Oksana Markarova, the Presiden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, and many others. As Biden spoke about Ukraine, Jill gave a Oksana a big hug, in a show of support for the country, following devastating attacks from Russia.

Jill has been out and about quite a lot recently and just yesterday on Feb. 28, Jill looked gorgeous at a Black History Month event at the White House. She opted to wear a sunflower mask which made quite the statement considering it is the national flower of Ukraine. By wearing her mask, she showed her support for the country that is currently at war with Russia.

Not only did she wear a statement face mask, but she also wore a stylish Brandon Maxwell outfit. The First Lady wore a $1,390, high-neck white and black polka dot midi dress with a matching $2,190 blazer on top. As for her accessories, she threw on a pair of hot pink pointed-toe pumps and pink floral earrings.