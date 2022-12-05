Jill Biden Stuns In Sparkly Floral Dress At Kennedy Center Honors With President Joe Biden

The first lady looked gorgeous as she and her husband celebrated the latest artists, honored in the prestigious ceremony.

December 5, 2022
Julia Roberts wearing Moschino The 45th Kennedy Center Honors, Washington DC, USA - 04 Dec 2022
George Clooney (L), Tania Leon, Amy Grant and Gladys Knight arrive for the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony in Washington, DC on Sunday, December 4, 2022. The Honorees are George Clooney, Singer Gladys Knight, singer-songwriter Amy Grant, Knight, composer Tania Leon, and Irish rock band U2, comprised of band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. Credit: Bonnie Cash / Pool via CNP. 04 Dec 2022 Pictured: President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden (L) are joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff as they attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony in Washington, DC on Sunday, December 4, 2022. The Honorees are George Clooney, Singer Gladys Knight, singer-songwriter Amy Grant, Knight, composer Tania Leon, and Irish rock band U2, comprised of band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. Credit: Bonnie Cash / Pool via CNP. Photo credit: Bonnie Cash - Pool via CNP / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA923354_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Amal Clooney and George Clooney The 45th Kennedy Center Honors, Washington DC, USA - 04 Dec 2022
Image Credit: Bonnie Cash - Pool via CNP / MEGA

First Lady Jill Biden shimmered as she arrived for the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday, December 4. The first lady, 71, looked gorgeous as she walked alongside her husband, President Joe Biden, for the special ceremony in Washington DC. The pair looked excited to honor George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania Leon, and U2, at the event.

The Bidens stand alongside Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff. (Bonnie Cash – Pool via CNP / MEGA)

The president and first lady sat next to Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff in a balcony, for the evening. Jill looked beautiful in a blue, glittering gown, with floral designs all over the dress, while her husband wore a black tuxedo with a bowtie. Harris sported a black dress and long, matching gloves, while her husband similarly wore a black suit.

Joe congratulated those being celebrated in a tweet before the ceremony. “Congratulations to the 2022 Kennedy Center Honorees and their wonderful families,” he wrote. “Thank you for showing us the power of the arts. You embody the very spirit of America.”

Jill and Joe Biden greet attendees for the evening. (Bonnie Cash – Pool via CNP / MEGA)

Aside from the Kennedy Center Honors, the Bidens have had quite a busy holiday season, and it’s only the beginning of December. The president and first lady hosted their first state dinner with France at the start of month. Jill and Joe both hosted French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron for the event, which celebrated the United States’ long allyship with France. In a leadup to the event, Jill spoke about how special the connection between the US and France is. “The design of this dinner was inspired by the shared colors of our flags—red, white, and blue—and our common values: liberty and democracy, equality and fellowship,” she said.

Prior to the Kennedy Center Honors, Jill also debuted the 2022 White House Christmas decorations at the end of November. She announced that the theme was “We The People,” and the decor was perfect for the season, complete with 77 trees and models of her and Joe’s pet dogs and cat. “When our country comes together, we are stronger. What we share is so much greater than the things that pull us apart. The soul of our nation is and has always been: We The People,” she said, describing the theme.

