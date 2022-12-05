Jill Biden Stuns In Sparkly Floral Dress At Kennedy Center Honors With President Joe Biden

View gallery Image Credit: Bonnie Cash - Pool via CNP / MEGA

First Lady Jill Biden shimmered as she arrived for the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday, December 4. The first lady, 71, looked gorgeous as she walked alongside her husband, President Joe Biden, for the special ceremony in Washington DC. The pair looked excited to honor George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania Leon, and U2, at the event.

The president and first lady sat next to Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff in a balcony, for the evening. Jill looked beautiful in a blue, glittering gown, with floral designs all over the dress, while her husband wore a black tuxedo with a bowtie. Harris sported a black dress and long, matching gloves, while her husband similarly wore a black suit.

Joe congratulated those being celebrated in a tweet before the ceremony. “Congratulations to the 2022 Kennedy Center Honorees and their wonderful families,” he wrote. “Thank you for showing us the power of the arts. You embody the very spirit of America.”

Aside from the Kennedy Center Honors, the Bidens have had quite a busy holiday season, and it’s only the beginning of December. The president and first lady hosted their first state dinner with France at the start of month. Jill and Joe both hosted French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron for the event, which celebrated the United States’ long allyship with France. In a leadup to the event, Jill spoke about how special the connection between the US and France is. “The design of this dinner was inspired by the shared colors of our flags—red, white, and blue—and our common values: liberty and democracy, equality and fellowship,” she said.

Prior to the Kennedy Center Honors, Jill also debuted the 2022 White House Christmas decorations at the end of November. She announced that the theme was “We The People,” and the decor was perfect for the season, complete with 77 trees and models of her and Joe’s pet dogs and cat. “When our country comes together, we are stronger. What we share is so much greater than the things that pull us apart. The soul of our nation is and has always been: We The People,” she said, describing the theme.