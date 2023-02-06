Aaron Carter Left Out Of Grammys In-Memoriam Tribute & Fans Are Furious

The Grammy Awards‘ in-memoriam tribute was missing one familiar face who we lost in the past year: Aaron Carter. During the segment, which featured three different performances, photos of the music industry star who died in the last year flashed across the screen. However, fans noticed that Aaron was snubbed from tribute, despite being a teen pop star and releasing six albums throughout his career.

And to bring the In Memoriam segment to a close, Mick Fleetwood accompanied Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt for a moving cover of ‘Songbird,’ originally written by his late Fleetwood Mac bandmember, Christine McVie #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/93bw7XpQU8 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 6, 2023

Aaron was just 34 years old when he died at his home in California on Nov. 5. The singer was found in the bathtub at his home, but the cause of death has not been revealed as officials await the results of a toxicology report. He was set to release his sixth album in December, and it was shared with fans two days following his death instead.

At the Grammys, Kacey Musgraves, Quavo, Maverick City Music, Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt all took part in the in-memoriam performance. Kacey kicked off the segment with a tribute to Loretta Lynn by playing “Coal Miner’s Daughter” on the late singer’s actual guitar. Quavo and Maverick City Music then sang “See You Again” in honor of the late Takeoff. The segment was closed with Sheryl, Mick and Bonnie performing a “Songbird” tribute to Christine McVie. In addition to these late stars, others who were featured in the in-memoriam tribute were Lisa Marie Presley, Stephen “tWitch” Boss and more.

Kacey Musgraves gave a moving tribute to Loretta Lynn and a number of other late legends during the #GRAMMYs In Memoriam montage pic.twitter.com/jNa1kkYxWT — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 6, 2023

The 2023 Grammys were hosted by Trevor Noah and featured some of music’s biggest stars in attendance. From Taylor Swift to Adele to Beyonce to Harry Styles and more, it was a jam-packed room at the event. Beyonce even made history when she scored her 32nd Grammy win, making her the winningest person in Grammy Awards history. However, she did not take home the night’s most coveted honor, Album of the Year, losing out to Harry. Other performances of the night included an epic tribute to 50 years of hip-hop, a high energy set from Bad Bunny, and many more.