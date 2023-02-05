Maren Morris Rocks Plunging Sheer Glitter Dress At Grammys: Photos

Brunette beauty and talented singer Maren Morris, 32, proved she showed up to the Grammys to dress and impress! The “I Can’t Love You Anymore” hitmaker wowed in a plunging sheer dress that featured glitter embellishments on Feb. 5. The gown was low-cut around to just below her belly button and even showed off her stylish black underwear underneath! Maren completed her look with on-trend bleached eyebrows, a smokey eye, a nude lip, and silver high heels. So chic!

Soon after photos of the star on the Grammys red carpet hit social media, many of her fans took to the comments to gush over Maren’s look. “GORGEOUS,” one admirer wrote, while another chimed in, “MOTHER.” A separate user even noted how similar Maren’s look was to Jennifer Lopez‘s 2000 green low-cut Versace gown. “Jlo??”, the fashion fan pointed out.

Aside from the 32-year-old’s fashion choices, she is up for a total of three Grammy nominations tonight! Maren’s nominations include Best Country Solo Performance for “Circles Around This Town”, Best Country Album for Humble Quest, and Best Country Song for “Circles Around This Town.” This brings Maren’s nominations up to 17, up from 14 last year. Although this brings the bombshell up to 17 nominations, she has only one Grammy to her name, which she notably took home in 2016. That year, Maren won the Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance for “My Church”, along with three other nominations.

The night before Maren’s sexy sheer ensemble hit the red carpet, she wowed at the Grammys pre-party in a white gown by Donna Karen. This outfit featured an on-trend off-shoulder look with a giant buckle on her shoulder. Maren styled this piece with open-toe sheer heels, diamond earrings, and multiple over-sized bracelets. The multi-genre sensation opted to wear her chocolate hued tresses up in an elegant updo and rocked a nude lip color once more.

Maren is a Texas native known for her hit songs “The Middle”, “The Bones”, and more. One of her essentials albums includes her 2016 hit Hero, which features songs “Rich”, “My Church”, and “I Could Use a Love Song.” When the talented style icon is not busy laying down tracks in the studio she can often be spotted spending time with her husband, Ryan Hurd, 36. The musician duo got married in 2018 and welcomed their first child together in 2020. Ryan and Maren are proud parents to a son, Hayes Andrew Hurd, 2. The 36-year-old artist is also nominated for a Grammy tonight for Best Country Song for “Circles Around This Town”, a nomination he shares with his wife.