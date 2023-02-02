Grammys 2023: Will Harry Styles Be There?

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 5, and will see many popular musicians awarded that evening. One of the evening’s top nominees includes the “As It Was” singer Harry Styles, 29, who is up for a total of six awards in six different categories. This brings the singer head-to-head for awards that night with his ex, Taylor Swift, 33, who is nominated for four awards. With Harry nominated for a handful of Grammys that night, many of his fans might wonder if he’ll be in attendance on Sunday!

Harry is nominated for the following awards: Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry’s House, Song of the Year shared with Tyler Johnson (songwriter) and Kid Harpoon (songwriter) for “As It Was”, Album of the Year for Harry’s House, Record of the Year for “As It Was”, Best Pop Solo Performance for “As It Was”, and Best Music Video for “As It Was”. Harry and the “Anti-Hero” songstress are nominated in the Best Music Video category, as well as the Song of The Year award.

It was made clear on Jan. 29 that Harry would, indeed, attend the ceremony on Sunday, as he was named one of the show’s performers. Although it is not clear what song the Hollywood hunk will be performing, it is likely he will belt out one or some of his recent hits including “As It Was” or “Late Night Talking.” Other performers for the 65th ceremony include Lizzo, Steve Lacy, Bad Bunny, Sam Smith, and more. Harry has not yet publicly addressed his plan for the show, but it’s likely to be showstopping to say the least!

This is not the first time that the 29-year-old is set to take music’s biggest stage, as Harry performed at the 2021 show as well. During that night, the talented artist performed “Watermelon Sugar”, a song that resulted in Harry’s first Grammy win. The Recording Academy presented star with the award for Best Pop Solo Performance, along with two other nominations. Although he did not take him home the other two awards, it was clear that the prestigious organization recognized his hard work. Harry’s other nominations were the following: Best Pop Vocal Album for Fine Line and Best Music Video for “Adore You”.

Of course, along with the Grammy wins comes the Grammy fashion, and Harry did not disappoint in 2021! The style icon rocked a unique look with a yellow plaid jacket, brown corduroy pants, and a now-famous feathered pink scarf. He accessorized his look with a gold chain necklace and multiple gold rings across both of his hands. Notably, he added some sex appeal to his look with a low-cut pink vest. “To everyone who made this record with me, thank you,” Harry said during his acceptance speech at the 63rd Grammys. “This was the first song we wrote after my first album came out during a day off in Nashville.” If Harry wins the six awards he’s nominated for this year, it will be bring his wins from one to an impressive seven!