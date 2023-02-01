‘Freeridge’ Cast Promises ‘Familiar Faces’ & Several Nods To ‘On My Block’ In New Spinoff (Exclusive)

On My Block fans, Freeridge is everything you’d ever want in a spinoff. The new series premieres February 2 and follows a new Core Four — Gloria, Ines, Demi, and Cameron — who may or may not be battling a curse. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELy with Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Bryana Salaz, Ciara Riley Wilson, and Tenzing Norgay Trainor about this next generation of Freeridge teens.

“I was a little nervous. I’m not going to lie. We have some really big shoes to fill,” Keyla told HollywoodLife during the show’s press junket. “It was such a special show and had so many fans for a reason, but I’m really proud of Freeridge. I think they’re going to take a liking to us, I hope.”

Bryana pointed out that the On My Block cast was “so welcoming” during their last day on set. Gloria, Ines, Demi, and Cameron can be seen in the final moments of the On My Block series finale peering over the fence at the party.

“They were so kind to us, and it was literally their last day on set when we were there, so we kind of tucked away in the corner and Brett [Gray] and the rest of the cast, I kid you not, came up to us literally walked to the back to get us and brought us and was like, ‘This is you guys. We’re passing the baton to you.’ It was literally one of the most special moments easily of my career, so I’m so grateful to them,” Bryana revealed.

For the On My Block fans, there will be plenty of nods to the flagship show in Freeridge. “I think it’ll be really fun for the original On My Block fans to see all the little Easter eggs, some bigger, some smaller, kind of sprinkled in there. Some familiar faces around the town. It’ll just be fun for them,” Ciara told HollywoodLife.

In the trailer, there’s mention of the infamous RollerWorld money. So, are we ever going to find this money?! “What we can tell you is that we have a curse on our hands that we have to deal with, but for RollerWorld, I don’t know. I don’t remember,” Tenzing said coyly.

The chemistry between the new Core Four is effortless, much like it was with the On My Block cast. The Freeridge cast is already like “family.” Bryana gushed over her onscreen sister. “I have told everyone that I am a better actor because of her,” Bryana said about Keyla.