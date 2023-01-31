‘Shahs of Sunset’ Star Lilly Ghalichi Reveals Nose Job With Recovery Photos: Before & After Pics

Shahs of Sunset alum Lilly Ghalichi finally has her ideal nose. The 39-year-old reality star and entrepreneur took to Instagram on Monday, Jan. 30 to debut her new nose after having it reconstructed a second time. “So … this happened,” she wrote over an image of her bandaged nose on her Instagram Story. “Most people would hide this, some maybe even deny this.”

In a follow-up video, seen above, she explained what led her to obtain a second surgery on her nose. “I had had a previous rhinoplasty before, and although my nose was super cute — it was very cute — I couldn’t breathe for anything. I would sleep in these strips at night that would, like, open my nose,” the Lilly Lashes founder recalled. “My nostrils, which are so perfect and even now, were completely crooked. My septum … was not straight, which was causing me to not be able to breathe, and my nose was crooked.” Her previous nose can be seen below.

Lilly went on to say she not only went under the knife again to fix her breathing, but because she felt “insecure” about how her nose looked. “I was scared because it’s your face. … So, is something worse going to happen?” she said, recalling her concerns before getting her rhinoplasty. Luckily, everything worked out.

The mother of two foreshadowed some backlash for talking about her procedure, so she came clean right away. “Let me disclaim by saying I did not get anything for free. I paid for surgery in full even though [my doctor] Jason is one of our best friends,” she claimed.

Lilly concluded her video by turning off the face-smoothing filter and calling her results “perfect”. She said, “I am 12 days post-surgery, so I’m still really swollen. But it’s already so straight. I can breathe so well. My nostrils are completely even. … He did an incredible job.”

Unfortunately, Lilly was still trolled by followers who didn’t believe she paid for her nose job, but she quickly shot back. “I actually paid. A lot. I’m very successful if you haven’t noticed and I can pay for anything I want,” she wrote over a screenshot of a bully calling her a “liar”. She continued, “I posted because I am so happy with my results and wanted to help others that were unhappy with a previous surgery like me-not because I got anything for free, the DR wasn’t even aware I was going to post anything at all.”

The Bravolebrity previously had work done in 2019 when one of her breast implants ruptured. She wrote about the experience alongside an Instagram photo of one of her implants in October of that year. “This is an actual photo of my ruptured implant that was inside of me. Getting breast implants is a life long decision- you will likely need more surgeries and have complications, so I hope any girl considering them reads this and reconsiders to makes sure it’s really what she wants,” she frankly wrote.

“Don’t get me wrong, I love how my boobs make me feel more womanly, and in some sense more beautiful- but if I could go back in time, after all the problems I’ve had, I wouldn’t have gotten them,” she admitted. “I’m ok and healing well, I had an amazing Dr and didn’t explant but instead replaced the 1 because after years of having implants explant seems so scary to me right now- I’m not sure if I’ll be left disfigured without them. I share my story only because I know millions of young women look at me and others with implants thinking they need them too, so I just want all the women in that position to know things aren’t as perfect as they seem, and implants come with real risks.”