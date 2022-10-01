Meghan King Reveals She Had A Nose Job & Shows Off New Look: Before & After Photos

Meghan King is getting candid about her plastic surgery. The former Real Housewife of Orange County took to her Instagram on Friday (September 30) to let her fans know she had undergone both a nose and breast job. The admission was posted alongside a video of a doctor’s appointment where Meghan was having the bandages removed following her rhinoplasty.

“I can see my nose, the tip of it, so I’m so excited,” she said arriving to Dr. Michael Niccole’s office, where he promptly detailed the procedures with bit of humor. “We did breasts, we didn’t do anything to her toes, but we did do her nose,” he remarked, before taking off the gauze. With her new nose in sight, Meghan couldn’t stop looking at it in the mirror… but her reaction was less than ecstatic.

“You just saw my reaction when I first saw my nose,” Meghan said in a confessional after the doctor office clip. “I wasn’t prepared for how much swelling there would be. I was was stunned. So literally when he took off that bandage my nose was wider than it was originally. I puked. You can see why I was completely horrified.”

Fortunately, the swelling went down soon afterwards, according to the mother-of-three, who posted another photo as proof. “I’m still completely blown away in the difference by the swelling in my nose after just a few hours,” she said. She then signed off the Instagram Story by sharing a photo of Squidward from SpongeBob SquarePants, claiming his large nose is similar to her original nose.

Back in July, Meghan first teased going under the knife to her Instagram with a bikini pic. “Instagram (swipe)➡️ vs reality,” she captioned the sizzling snap. “You made it through Monday, let it all hang out (also… new 🍈 🍈 coming soon! Ten years and three babies and mommy wants to see a 👩🏻‍⚕️🔪. How do we feel ab this?).”