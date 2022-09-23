‘RHOC’ Alum Meghan King & ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Mike Johnson Spotted ‘Holding Hands’ In Vegas

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Meghan King just finalized her annulment, but is she done with single life already? The Real Housewives Of Orange County alum, 37, looked like she may have found a new match after enjoying a wild night at a Las Vegas strip club with The Bachelorette’s Mike Johnson, 34, on Thursday, Sep. 22, 2022.

The reality stars didn’t try to hide their chemistry during the trip to the Crazy Horse 3 strip club, according to onlookers who dished to TMZ. There was clearly a spark between the stars, who were spotted holding hands while chatting. Meghan even sat in Mike’s lap at one point.

Meghan, who was in town for the weekend’s iHeartRadio Music Festival, raved about their night out on her Instagram the next day. There, she posted a smiley snapshot of the pair with the caption, “Look who I found at @iheartradio festival in Vegas! @mike_johnson is my new fave!”

While the duo certainly looked flirty, sources at Us Weekly assured everyone they are “just friends” enjoying each others company. “They’re working together on a podcast episode with iHeart and going on a date was part of the podcast,” the insider revealed, also adding that the reality personalities had a “lot of fun” together.

Meghan might be taking her time before seriously dating any time soon. The mother-of-three finalized her annulment from Owen Cuffe, 43, in Jul. 2022. The pair wed in Oct. 2021, but split only two-and-a-half months later.

The reality alum reflected on the relationship during an appearance on Caroline Stanbury’s podcast, Divorced Not Dead, admitting, “I was very confused by the whole [relationship], but I’m just glad that it was short and sweet and it’s done and it’s annulled. The end. I put it behind me.”

Prior to Owen, Meghan was wed to baseball player Jim Edmonds, 52. Their 5-year marriage ended in 2019, amid rumors of his rampant cheating.