‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Alum Lilly Ghalichi Gives Birth To Baby No. 2: Photos

Lilly Ghalichi is a new mom again! The 39-year-old former Shahs of Sunset star gave birth to her second child with husband Dara Mir on June 24. She revealed on Instagram on June 27 that their new bundle of joy is a baby boy named Kashton Mir. “Mom and Dad are so in love with you, your big sister adores you, and the World is ready to welcome you ‘Kash-Mir’!” the doting mom wrote alongside a slideshow of photos from her hospital bed with Dara and Kashton. “Thankful to have baby delivered safely by @drthaisaliabadi after our team of amazing doctors recognized the early onset of HELPP Syndrome, something I had never heard of but is life threatening – we are so grateful,” she continued.

Lilly shared another two photos in a separate post, which she captioned, “We have never felt more complete as we do with you in our family.” The first photo consisted of a selfie of the smiling parents with their new little one. The second showed Lilly and Dara gazing at their newborn as he fed on Lilly’s milk.

Lilly also took to her Instagram Story to give insight into her birthing experience. The first image she shared depicted the expecting mom discussing birth options from her hospital bed with Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi. “This photo was taken at 5am, discussing c section with @drthaïsaliabadi as what happens next because baby’s heartbeat would drop with every contraction. @drthaïsaliabadi said she was going to get his baby out with one last try – and she did!” Lilly recalled.

Her next slide revealed that her friend, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, helped pick out her baby boy’s name. “When I was pregnant with Alara she told me – OMG if it’s a boy name him Kash and his name will be ‘Kashmir’. Well it was a girl, but this time we had a boy so we took her idea and my husband came up with ‘Kashton’ from there!” she explained. Lilly gave birth to her and Dara’s first child, daughter Alara, in 2018. She announced in January that she was pregnant with her second child.

Lilly then went on to discuss her “very scary experience” with HELLP syndrome in an effort to help out other women who may be experiencing symptoms. She said she had “extreme nausea” during her third trimester and then began to lose her vision. “All sorts of strange things were happening which I wasn’t really sharing with my doctors because I thought they were pregnancy-related,” she said. She ended up having to get an emergency induction so her symptoms would cease.

Congratulations to the new parents!