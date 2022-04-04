‘Shahs Of Sunset’s Mike Shouhed Arrested After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

After Mike Shouhed was arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident, his attorney said the ‘Shahs Of Sunset’ star is innocent and there’s ‘no doubt’ he’ll be ‘exonerated.’

Mike Shouhed was arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident, HollywoodLife has confirmed. The 43-year-old Shahs of Sunset star was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department on March 27, and booked on a felony charge. Mike was booked at 1:05am and released on a $50,000 bond later that day. His upcoming court date is set for July 25.

In a statement given to PEOPLE, Mike’s attorney, Alex Kessel, said, “My own investigation reveals no acts of domestic violence was committed by my client. I have no doubt Mike will be exonerated. Please honor the presumption of innocence.”

Page Six, who first broke the news of Mike’s arrest, highlighted cryptic posts that were allegedly found on Mike’s since-deleted Instagram page. “Your life is your responsibility. Your success is your responsibility,” he reportedly wrote on one of his Instagram stories before it was deleted, according to Page Six. “Your failure is your responsibility. Your reaction is your responsibility. Your behavior is your responsibility.”

Although the alleged victim of Mike’s reported assault has not yet been identified, he and his fiancée, Paulina Ben-Cohen, were likely living together, as Mike announced their engagement last August during the Shahs of Sunset Season 9 reunion. “I actually asked her son his permission to marry his mommy, and I gave him the ring,” he noted during the taping. “We were in Hawaii, and I planned with the concierge where the most beautiful part of the beach was gonna be.”