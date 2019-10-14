‘Shahs Of Sunset’s Lilly Ghalichi Spotted Kissing Estranged Husband Dara Mir Just 2 Mos. After He Filed For Divorce

Lilly Ghalichi not only shared a sweet embrace with her ex, Dara Mir, at their daughter’s first birthday party. The parents even leaned in for a kiss, right on the lips!

Back on the mend? Clearly, Alara’s first birthday party was a success, because the toddler’s parents Lilly Ghalichi, 36, and Dara Mir, 37, were pictured kissing at the toddler’s “Glam Carnival” themed bash on Oct. 6! In pictures you can see here, obtained by TMZ, the Shahs of Sunset star looks at her estranged husband affectionately before they shared a kiss. Also, notice where their arms are — wrapped snugly around one another! In a third photo, Dara even stands closely behind Lilly, who’s holding their daughter, smiling happily. No post-breakup tension detected here.

Of course, the exes could just be friendly — hence the kiss. HollywoodLife has reached out to Lilly’s rep for comment, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication. However, Lilly and Dara were supposedly “all over each other for much of the day” and “looked very much like a couple,” sources told TMZ. They even claimed the parents still had their wedding rings on!

It’s unclear if this means the split has been called off, after Dara filed for divorce from Lilly, according to court documents that TMZ read in Aug. 2019. An official date of separation was left out of the documents, but Dara cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for his and Lilly’s split, the outlet reported. The entrepreneur even asked for the court to “terminate any ability to award spousal support” to Lilly.

It was a happy day for both parents, as they pulled off an extravagant first birthday party for Alara! Colorful balloon archways, multi-tiered cakes, a miniature appetizer bar, ice cream cart, slime station, and even a stilt walker were all a part of the grand celebration. Lilly and Alara matched in pink mommy-and-me princess dresses designed by Ryan & Walter, and Lilly even shared a family photo of her, Alara and Dara to her Instagram on Oct. 8. Before the reported separation, Lilly and Dara tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Beverly Hills in May 2017, following Dara’s proposal in Aug. 2016.