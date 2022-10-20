Khloe Kardashian Admits She’s ‘Contemplating’ Getting A Boob Job To Have A Chest Like Her Sisters

Kris Jenner had hip replacement surgery on the Oct. 20 episode of The Kardashians and she got a visit from her daughter, Khloe Kardashian, while recovering. As they discussed the procedure, Khloe admitted, “I’m really contemplating getting my boobs done. It’s just something I think about.” In a confessional, she expanded on why she might want to get breast implants, and said that seeing her sisters in bikinis is what inspired the thought.

“I’m wearing a latex top with a bra top so they look great right now, and I wish they looked like this all the time,” Khloe explained. “I just want them fuller. When you see me in a bikini, I don’t have cleavage. My sisters have this ample cleavage. I don’t know, you gotta see them without this top on, but that’s for another show.”

If Khloe does decide to have her breasts done, it won’t be the first time she goes under the knife for a cosmetic procedure. In June 2021, Khloe confirmed for the first time that she had gotten a nose job. The confession came during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, as Khloe was asked about fan speculation over her “changing face.”

“Everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant.’ I’ve had one nose job,” Khloe shared. “Everyone gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it? No one’s ever asked me. You’re the first person that’s ever asked me in any interview about my nose.” In addition to the nose job, Khloe also said that she’s had “injections” in her face. It’s unclear if she’s had any other work done since the time of the KUWTK reunion show, though.

The Oct. 20 episode of The Kardashians touched a bit more on Khloe’s anxieties and insecurities. The episode was filmed in the aftermath of Tristan Thompson’s paternity and cheating scandal, and Kim Kardashian took Khloe to Miami for a night away where she could let loose. Khloe was admittedly hesitant about going on the trip because she didn’t want to be flooded by paparazzi and fans, who she knew would be taking photos and videos that could lead to any narrative about her online. In the end, though, she was mostly able to let her guard down and have a fun night on the town!