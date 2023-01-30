Kevin Bacon & Daughter Sosie, 30, Team Up For Hilarious New Hyundai Ad: Watch

Kevin Bacon, 64, and his 30-year-old daughter Sosie Bacon are quite the team! In a new ad, they teamed up to promote the new EV Hyundai, with hilarious results. “There it is! My dad went EV,” Sosie says as the Tremors star, rocking a fanny pack, pulls up in a shiny new Hyundai. “It’s electric. Don’t be shocked,” Kevin playfully says as Sosie looks skeptical. “The guy who’s eternally locked out of his email, is going EV,” she says as they both step into the car. “Oooo, nice car,” Sosie says, while Kevin hilariously replies, “Actually, it’s an ‘ev.’ Rymes with ‘Kev.'”

You know what rhymes with “Kev?” EV. I know, I know, Sosie rolled her eyes at that dad joke too. The all-electric #IONIQ6 is much smoother. #HyundaiPartner #ItsYourJourney @Hyundai pic.twitter.com/o7prWnYz9l — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) January 29, 2023

Sosie continues to appear uncomfortable with the dad jokes. “Look, EVIP parking!” Kevin then quips as they pull up to a charging station. The two continue their banter, with Sosie breaking the third wall to speak to the consumer, and Kevin bragging about his new vehicle. “So just make the leap already,” Sosie pleads with viewers, as Kevin continues to babble on about the car’s virtues.

“You know what rhymes with ‘Kev?’ EV,” the iconic 80s star captioned the video on his Twitter account. “I know, I know, Sosie rolled her eyes at that dad joke too. The all-electric #IONIQ6 is much smoother. #HyundaiPartner #ItsYourJourney.”

Many of the actor’s 802K followers on the platform were thrilled with the snarky shill, and took to the comments section to react. “LOL @ the fanny pack,” commented one follower, to which Kevin quickly responded, “Don’t knock it til you try it.” “It’s been a while since a commercial made me laugh out loud, especially as a dad. Well done,” wrote another.

Sosie is Kevin’s daughter — his only — with his actress wife Kyra Sedgwick. They’ve been married for an impressive 34 years, and the famous couple also share son Travis Bacon, 33. Sosie originally began appearing in films with 2005’s Loverboy, directed by her dad and starring Kyra. The father-daughter duo were spotted filming together on a Studio City, California film set back in December of 2022.