Kevin Bacon Shares Romantic Throwback With Wife Kyra Sedgwick After 33 Years Of Marriage

Kevin Bacon
Andrew H Walker/Shutterstock
Kyra Sedgwick, left, and Kevin Bacon arrive at the 70th annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Kyra Sedgwick, left, and Kevin Bacon arrive at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Photo by: John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2018 4/17/18 Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon at the 2018 Food Bank For New York City's Can Do Awards Dinner. (NYC)
Actors Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon attend the Food Bank for New York City's Can Do Awards Dinner at Cipriani Wall Street in New York, NY, on April 17, 2018.

The ‘Footloose’ actor and his gorgeous wife look adorable in their swimsuits, as Kevin hilariously called the decades-old photo their first ‘selfie.’

Still madly in love! Kevin Bacon clearly adores his wife of 33 years, Kyra Sedgwick, as he continually shares photos of the pair’s Hollywood love story to social media. The most recent one, posted to his Instagram on January 9, is an amazing throwback snap of the couple. Looking every inch the matinee idol, Kevin shows off his studly physique in his swim trunks, as he wraps his arm around his queen Kyra, who stuns in a black swimsuit. “Hey kids in the old days cameras and phones were two different things! This was our first ‘selfie,'” Kevin hilariously captioned the snap.

Kevin, 63, and Kyra, 56 married in 1988 and have been going from strength to strength ever since, even during the pandemic when they got very close while quarantined. Kyra opened up about how she had to resort to Kevin giving her a bikini wax! “Kevin, is like, incredibly handy. Like, he’s really good with a lot of things…So we both figured, ‘How hard could it be?’” she said during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, “I’m not saying it was a disaster, but the fact that we did not have to go to the emergency room was just an absolute miracle.”

The Tremors actor shared the secret to their long-lasting marriage back in 2020. “Kyra and I believe in each other as actors, as directors and as talent. She’s never been anything other than supportive of me,” he confessed to People. “She doesn’t have a competitive bone in her body when it comes to me. She takes my successes as hers. I’m the same way.” He added, “Her partnership is invaluable. I found someone I was meant to be with.”

As the couple welcomed son Travis Sedgwick in 1989 and daughter Sosie Ruth in 1992, Kevin has also been very open about how fatherhood has changed his life. “The proudest accomplishment of my life is my children,” the star confessed to CloserWeekly.“Being a parent [means] bringing them up and trying to teach them and have them learn by example to be good, decent, compassionate, hardworking people.”

 