Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick Bond With Daughter Sosie, 30, On LA Outing: Photo

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick enjoyed a rare public outing with their daughter Sosie, 30, on Monday, April 25. The famous family of three grabbed lunch in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles. Sosie, who has starred in shows like 13 Reasons Why, Mare of Easttown, and As We See It, wore a grey Fleetwood Mac T-shirt and blue shorts for the afternoon outing. She also had a green fanny pack wrapped around her waist.

Sosie’s parents, who got married in 1988, both wore pants despite being out and about in the beaming California sun. Kevin, 63, had on a pair of dark jeans, along with a short-sleeved red T-shirt, while Kyra, 56, accessorized her ripped denim jeans with a stylish black blouse. All three actors wore sunglasses.

Kevin and Kyra also share son Travis, 32. Both of the couple’s children started off in acting, but Travis went in a different direction and became a musician and joined several metal bands like White Widows Pact and Black Anvil. Passion for music clearly runs in the Bacon family, as Kevin and his brother Michael have a band appropriately called The Bacon Brothers.

As for Sosie, she’s established herself as a successful actress. Although she did follow in her parents’ footsteps, she’s seen very little of their on-screen projects. “I don’t watch their movies and stuff that often,” she told Pop Sugar in 2013. “When I was really little, they were kind of inappropriate. So I kind of just stayed in that pattern, but I just watched Mystic River recently, and I thought my dad was incredible in that.”