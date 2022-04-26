Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick Bond With Daughter Sosie, 30, On LA Outing: Photo

Sosie Bacon, known for her roles in '13 Reasons Why' and 'Mare of Easttown,' joined her famous parents for a low-key lunch in the Los Feliz neighborhood of L.A.

By:
April 26, 2022 9:31AM EDT
Kevin Bacon
Kyra Sedgwick, left, and Kevin Bacon arrive at the 70th annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Kevin Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick have a family lunch in Los Feliz with their daughter Sosie Bacon, 30. Pictured: Kevin Bacon, Sosie Bacon, Kyra Sedgwiock BACKGRID USA 25 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kyra Sedgwick, Kevin Bacon Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022
Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick enjoyed a rare public outing with their daughter Sosie, 30, on Monday, April 25. The famous family of three grabbed lunch in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles. Sosie, who has starred in shows like 13 Reasons WhyMare of Easttown, and As We See It, wore a grey Fleetwood Mac T-shirt and blue shorts for the afternoon outing. She also had a green fanny pack wrapped around her waist.

Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick & Sosie Bacon
Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick & Sosie Bacon in LA on April 25 (Photo: Javiles/Terma / BACKGRID)

Sosie’s parents, who got married in 1988, both wore pants despite being out and about in the beaming California sun. Kevin, 63, had on a pair of dark jeans, along with a short-sleeved red T-shirt, while Kyra, 56, accessorized her ripped denim jeans with a stylish black blouse. All three actors wore sunglasses.

Kevin and Kyra also share son Travis, 32. Both of the couple’s children started off in acting, but Travis went in a different direction and became a musician and joined several metal bands like White Widows Pact and Black Anvil. Passion for music clearly runs in the Bacon family, as Kevin and his brother Michael have a band appropriately called The Bacon Brothers.

Sosie Bacon
Sosie Bacon (Photo: Javiles/Terma / BACKGRID)

As for Sosie, she’s established herself as a successful actress. Although she did follow in her parents’ footsteps, she’s seen very little of their on-screen projects. “I don’t watch their movies and stuff that often,” she told Pop Sugar in 2013. “When I was really little, they were kind of inappropriate. So I kind of just stayed in that pattern, but I just watched Mystic River recently, and I thought my dad was incredible in that.”

