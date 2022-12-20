Kevin Bacon Bonds With Daughter Sosie, 30, As They Film A New Project Together

Kevin Bacon, 64, and his daughter Sosie Bacon, 30, were spotted on the grounds of a Studio City, Calif. film set over the weekend, potentially hinting at a collaboration. The photo, seen below, shows the father-daughter duo walking through the set. Sophie smiled as she held her phone in front of her, while Kevin had a serious look on his face.

As of this writing, the Footloose star does not have anything on his film schedule, per IMDb, as his three upcoming projects are in post-production. Sosie also has one post-production listing on her IMDb page. Perhaps, only one of them was there for work while the other was there for a visit.

Sosie is Kevin‘s daughter with his wife of more than 30 years, Kyra Sedgwick. They also have a son, Travis, who was born in 1989. Sosie made her film debut in the 2005 independent film Loverboy, which was directed by Kevin and starred Kyra. Sosie played a 10-year-old version of her mother’s character, Emily. She is also known for the 2022 horror film Smile and for playing Skye Miller in 13 Reasons Why.

Although Sosie has quite the career — with over 30 acting credits to her name — both Kevin and Kyra admitted they weren’t too excited at the prospect of their daughter following in their acting footsteps. “My daughter has, in the last few months, decided she wants to join the family business and act as well,” Kevin noted in a 2013 chat with The Telegraph. Explaining why he was hesitant about wanting his little girl to go into acting, he said, “You’re only as happy as your least happy child. We were only thinking about the struggle. And you want your children to live a life with as little struggle as possible. You never want bad things to happen. But of course, that’s just not possible.”

Kyra, 57, also expressed her fears about her daughter pursuing acting in a 2017 interview with Good Housekeeping (via PEOPLE). “As an actor, there is so much rejection. Kevin and I have had some painful experiences, and you don’t want your kid to go through that,” she reasoned. “But I want [Sosie] to follow her passion, and acting has become her passion.”