Tom Brady Reportedly Lost 15 Lbs. Amid Divorce From Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady reportedly dropped a few pounds amid the divorce from his wife of 13 years, supermodel, Gisele Bundchen.

January 27, 2023 7:54PM EST
Tom Brady weight loss
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Tom Brady allegedly lost 15 lbs. this past football season amid his widely reported divorce from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen, 42. The 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback dropped the weight this season after playing in the NFL for the past 23 years.

Tom Brady reportedly lost 15 lbs (Shutterstock)

The former Patriots quarterback, who has been known to abide by a very strict diet, dropped down to 210 pounds after losing some weight, according to ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Darlington. The body transformation came as his team finished the season with a losing record and he dealt with marital troubles which eventually led to the couple’s divorce in October 2022.

“Brady also knows his own mental focus was gone for a bulk of the season,” Darlington reported on January 26. “His physical stature, faced with 15 lbs. of weight loss, was also in peril. He felt at times like his preseason anguish ended his chances at success before the regular season had even started.”

Tom Brady reportedly lost the weight amid marriage troubles with Gisele Bundchen (Jeff Darlington Twitter)

Earlier last year, Tom announced his decision to retire from football to devote more time to his family. However, within a matter of weeks, he shared that he would be un-retiring and playing another season with the Bucs.

Tom and Gisele share two children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. The couple tied the knot in February 2009 before calling it quits for good in October of last year. He also shares a son, Jack, 15, with his former flame, actress Bridget Moynahan.

Tom and Gisele Bundchen split after 13 years of marriage (Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, as we previously reported, the leggy supermodel turned heads on Jan. 18 when she and her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, were spotted riding horses in Costa Rica together. The model and the hunk wore casual outfits as they enjoyed their outside surroundings and smiled, in photos obtained by TMZ. At one point, Joaquim also took photos of his horse with his phone.

