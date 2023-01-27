Taylor Swift Fans Spot Joe Alwyn Tribute In ‘Lavender Haze’ Video: See The Easter Egg

Joe Alwyn got a subtle, but meaningful, shoutout in Taylor Swift’s music video for “Lavender Haze’, a song that she wrote about their relationship. In one of the opening scenes of the video, the camera flashes to a pile of vinyl records. On top is one called “Mastermind,” and it features photos of the constellations for Sagittarius and Pisces. These are Taylor and Joe’s zodiac signs, respectively.

“Mastermind” also happens to be another track from Taylor’s album, Midnights, that she wrote about Joe. In the opening line of the song, Taylor references star signs when she sings, “Once upon a time, the planets and the fates and all the stars aligned.” The song is about someone making their significant other believe that the two of them getting together was an accident or by chance/fate, when really, the narrator was planning for it to happen the whole time. By the end of the song, it’s revealed that the significant other was completely aware of the narrator’s ‘mastermind’ behavior all along, as well.

Having a “Mastermind” vinyl in the “Lavender Haze” video is likely a hint that the next video Taylor will drop from Midnights will be for that track. In October, Taylor revealed that she had made ‘music movies’ for Midnights, but did not specify how many there would be. So far, she’s released visuals for “Lavender Haze,” “Anti-Hero” and “Bejeweled.” But, when she dropped “Lavender Haze,” she seemed to confirm that more would be on the way.

“This was the first video I wrote out of the 3 that have been released,” Taylor explained on Instagram, which fans took as a tease that there are more videos that haven’t been released yet. Meanwhile, the singer is currently rehearsing for her Eras tour, which begins in March. She’s also been busy re-recording her first six albums for the last two years, and there are still four of those (Taylor Swift, 1989, Speak Now and Reputation) that have yet to come out.