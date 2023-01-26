Anne Hathaway Sparkles In Strapless Dress For Rare Public Date Night With Husband At PFW: Photos

Anne Hathaway looked stunning when she rocked a sparkly animal print mini dress to the Valentino show during PFW, making a rare public appearance with her husband.

Anne Hathaway has been taking Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week by storm and her latest outfit may just be our favorite. The 40-year-old slayed the Valentino show when she rocked a sparkly sequin mini dress while making a rare public appearance with her husband, Adam Shulman.

Anne Hathaway & her husband Adam Shulman at the Valentino show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. (Best Image / BACKGRID)

For the event, Anne rocked a gold spaghetti strap sequin leopard print mini dress that was super fitted and had a low-cut square neckline. She styled the mini with a pair of matching sequin stockings and a pair of pointed-toe leopard print pumps. A pair of dangling diamond earrings and a leopard print clutch tied her look together.

Anne’s husband Adam look just as chic when he wore a pair of black trousers with a black and white printed turtleneck sweater, a long gray wool peacoat on top, and a pair of black leather sneakers.

Since arriving in Paris, Anne has worn a slew of gorgeous outfits, each one better than the next. One of our favorites was her casually chic Parisian-inspired outfit the night before. Anne rocked a pair of dark-wash Valentino High Waist Wide Leg Nonstretch Jeans with a white fuzzy sweater and a long black Valentino Double Breasted Drape Coat on top. She accessorized with metallic silver Tory Burch Western Ankle Boots, a newsboy cap, sunglasses, and a Valentino La Troisieme Toile Iconographe Shopping Bag.

Just before arriving in Paris, Anne was at the Sundance Film Festival where her outfits also stole the show. Perhaps our favorite look was her black Versace Fall 2022 puffer mini dress. The puffer coat dress had a corset bodice that showed off her tiny waist and underneath, she wore a fitted black Versace Vestido Corto Medusa Spiked mini dress. She styled the outfit with a pair of sheer black tights, chunky black and gold Versace Aevitas Lace-Up Leather Ankle Boots, and a Bvlgari Leather Serpenti Forever Shoulder Bag.