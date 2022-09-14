Anne Hathaway Brings Her ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Character To Life With Anna Wintour At NYFW

Anne Hathaway further proved how iconic she truly is during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 14, when she channeled her Devil Wears Prada character, Andy Sachs, and sat next to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. It truly felt like 2006 all over again because Anne wore an outfit that’s super similar to her character’s final look in the movie. As you can see in the photo below, Anne rocked a black turtleneck under a brown collared jacket to the Michael Kors show. But instead of the old leather jacket that Andy wore in the movie, Anne modeled a chocolate crocodile trench coat for the special event.

Anne’s hair was another obvious nod to Andy Sachs. As you can see, she rocked tousled bangs and a half-up hair style — just like Andy did in the movie. Clearly, Anne knew exactly what she was doing with this look, and we love her that much more for it.

It must be noted that Anne’s hangout with Anna is also interesting, as Anna is widely believed to be the inspiration behind the fictional Miranda Priestly, who was played by the incomparable Meryl Streep.

Seated next to Anne and Anna were Serena Williams and New York City mayor, Eric Adams. We’re not totally sure whether they were in on the Devil Wears Prada recreation, but they could certainly be stand-ins for for the movie’s other two prominent characters — Emily, Miranda’s first assistant (played by Emily Blunt), and Nigel, Miranda’s right-hand man (played by Stanley Tucci). With Serena recently retiring from tennis, we could see her being very into playing the part in some sort of remake. Why not, right?