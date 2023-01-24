Anne Hathaway Goes Makeup-Free & Shows Off Her Freckles In Gorgeous New Selfie

Anne Hathaway proved that time has no effect on her radiant skin in a brand-new makeup-free selfie she shared to Instagram over the weekend. The 40-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked absolutely flawless as she showed off her natural freckles and smooth skin in the selfie, which was taken from a bed dressed in luxurious-looking white linens. Her signature brunette locks swooped around her head in tame waves and met her shoulders, which were covered in a white robe. “Swipe right for a warm surprise…” she captioned the post. The “surprise” was a photo showing a latte that featured foam art made to look like her face.

Anne’s rest and relaxation post came right before she dressed up for the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah for the premiere of her new film, Eileen. She looked chic while staying warm in a black puffer coat that was dressed up with corset stitching. Underneath, she donned a sexy little black dress that she paired with chunky lace-up boots. Both the dress and puffer coat was designed by Versace. In an Instagram post that included her looks, she referenced her latte by calling the designer coat “another warm surprise.”

Eileen is just one of the many projects the Les Miserables actress has come out with recently. She starred in the coming-of-age drama, Armageddon Time, which debuted in 2022, and she had a TV mini-series called WeCrashed come out the same year. Plus, she has seven projects in the works, according to her IMDb page. Anne has been in the industry since she was a teenager and opened up about a sour memory she vividly remembers from when she first started landing roles during a post-screening Q&A at Sundance.

“I just remembered one of the very first questions I ever got asked when I started acting and had to do press was: Are you a good girl or a bad girl?” she recalled, per Variety. “I was 16. And my 16-year-old self wanted to respond with this film.”

Anne recently opened up about her earlier acting days in a Jan. 22 interview with PEOPLE, during which she confirmed that a third Princess Diaries movie is in the works. Speaking of the fan support behind the film, she said, “We feel the exact same, and I know it’s probably very frustrating [to wait so long].” She added, “It’s a process that requires patience, and so everybody should consider themselves a part of the movie business now, because this is how long it actually takes to make things.” Anne was 18 years old when she starred in the film, which was her first major role and became an iconic movie for kids who grew up in the 2000s.