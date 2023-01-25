Shemar Moore Shares Adorable 1st Photo Of His New Baby Daughter Frankie

Proud new papa! Criminal Minds and S.W.A.T star Shemar Moore, 52, welcomed his first child on Jan. 24, and he took to Instagram the next day to debut the first snapshot of his baby girl (see below)! “FRANKIE MOORE!!!! BABY GIRL in da building!!! Born January 24… at 3:38pm…. 7.1 Pounds… 20 inches…. 10 fingers n 10 toes… Already THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!! I’m a Girl Daddy!!!! HOLY S***!!!”, his sweep caption began. “DREAMS COME TRUE!! Grandma Marilyn is in heaven puff puff passing, drinking her wine, and doing her happy dance… I LOVE and MISS YOU everyday Mom [emoji] Frankie is gonna grow up to be a KILLA!!! Watch out World, here comes ‘Frankie M********* Moore’!!!!”

Soon after sharing the adorable snapshot of him holding his newborn, many of his four million Instagram followers and friends flooded the comments to congratulate him on her arrival. “Congratulations!!!!!”, actress Jennifer Hudson wrote, while his S.W.A.T co-star Kenny Johnson added, “Yup yup Beyond words Otherworldly miracle Here’s Frankie !!” A third well wish came from The Real alum Loni Love, who made sure to send her support to Shemar. “Welcome to the world Frankie!!! You are loved #auntieloni,” the 51-year-old wrote.

The actor welcomed his first child with his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, just two weeks after announcing to the world that they were expecting! During a preview of the Jan. 26 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Shemar revealed to the host that he was soon going to be a first-time dad. “So, I’m Shemar Moore. 52 and a half years old,” he said at the time. “My mother [Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore] is in heaven right now,” he continued. “It’ll be the three-year anniversary [of her death] on February 8, and on February 8, I’m going to make one of her dreams come true. Because in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.” Talk about timing! Although Frankie was not born on Feb. 8, she did arrive just two days before that episode was set to air.

Shemar also gushed about his daughter on Jan. 9, via an Instagram video that revealed the baby’s sex. “Mama’s smiling from Heaven … Miracles happen … Here comes the BEST part of my life,” he captioned the adorable post. In the clip, the Hollywood hunk and Jesiree were seen in great spirits as they looked to the sky to reveal that they were expecting a sweet daughter. “I am excited, I’m anxious,” the proud momma said at the time. “I would love a boy because my boy is easy… I could have 10 of him,” she continued before adding, “but I kind of want a girl because then we can have one more.”

Jesiree and Shemar will now have a beautiful blended family that consists of three kids, as the model is already a mom to Charli, 5, and Kaiden, 16. Prior to dating his current girlfriend, Shemar was linked to Quantico actress Anabelle Acosta, 35, from 2018 until they parted ways three years later, per Distractify. In addition to those ladies, the California native was also involved with Shawna Gordon, 32, along with Instagram model Lauren R. Wood. Congrats to the new dad!