Shemar Moore, 52, Welcomes 1st Child With Jesiree Dizon: ‘Dreams Come True’

Shemar Moore is now a girl dad! The 52-year-old actor excitedly confirmed that he is a father. Shemar wrote on Instagram, “Ya boy is officially a Dad!!! Dreams come true!! The rest of my life is here!”

Shemar reposted PEOPLE’s announcement of his new arrival and added his comment. “Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl. The family is very happy and healthy,” the rep told the outlet. HollywoodLife has reached out for comment.

The actor announced in early January that he was expecting his first child. “I’m Shemar Moore, 52½ years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it’ll be the three-year anniversary on February 8,” he said on The Jennifer Hudson Show. “And on February 8, I’m going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”

Jennifer congratulated Shemar on his baby news and added that his mom was “smiling down on him from heaven.” Shemar added, “I’m so excited. I’m sorry she can’t be here. I was worried for a while that it was a ‘that ship has sailed’ kind of thing but God had my back, and things lined up… My life is already pretty grand, but I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I’ll be able to go to heaven whole

After the announcement, Shemar shared a video on Instagram of him and Jesiree’s gender reveal party. “Miracles happen … Here comes the BEST part of my life,” he wrote. The sex of baby Moore was revealed via helicopter. The helicopter let out pink smoke from above, revealing that Shemar and Jesiree would be having a baby girl. Shemar later held up a “girl dad” shirt he received as a gift and later a baby shirt that read “daddy’s girl.”