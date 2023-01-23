Jessica Simpson Reunites With Sister Ashlee To Celebrate Mom’s Birthday In Rare Family Photo

Jessica Simpson, 42, included her sister Ashlee Simpson, 38, in her birthday tribute to their mom Tina Simpson, who turned 63 on January 18. Jessica shared a photo of the look-alike trio one week after Tina’s birthday and wrote the sweetest message to the family matriarch. “We are because She is… Thank you Mom for living 62 years of life to the very fullest,” Jessica wrote at the start of her message, shared to her 6.2 million Instagram followers.

“You inspire unwavering strength and determination with the purest of hearts. Hero status, indeed,” the “With You” singer also wrote about Tina. “We had a beautiful week celebrating our Mom- the natural born small and mighty! May God Bless you abundantly! Lovin’ you is one of life’s greatest treasures!” Jessica added.

Jessica rocked her signature blonde hair and pink lipstick in the group photo, which seemed to be taken at a restaurant. The Price of Beauty star wore a sparkly silver jacket and several necklaces. Meanwhile, her red-headed little sister and her ageless mother both wore black. Talk about a gorgeous trio!

Jessica is close with both her mother and her sister, though we rarely see photos from any Simpson family get-togethers. Tina is the president and co-founder of the Jessica Simpson Collection that launched in 2005 and has become so successful. She’s also a proud grandmother to Jessica’s children Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3, and Ashlee’s kids Bronx, 14, Jagger, 7, and Ziggy, 2.

Jessica previously gushed about Tina on Mother’s Day 2022, sharing a photo of the pair on a beautiful summer day. “Mommy, oh how I love you so… I Am because YOU are,” Jessica wrote to her mom. The fashion designer went on to call Tina her “forever protector” and praised her for embodying “wisdom”, “grace,” “joy,” and more. Jessica is always grateful to have her wonderful mother in her life.