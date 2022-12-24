Jessica Simpson Rocks New Blunt Cut & Jeans As She Poses In Front Of Christmas Tree

Jessica Simpson is bringing Christmas cheer with her newest Instagram photo. The mom of three posted a photo of herself looking festive in front of a Christmas tree on Dec. 23. In the pic, she’s wearing a pair of jeans with lace-up, knee-high boots. the ensemble is paired with a furry jacket, and sleek, straight hair.

The blunt haircut appears to be new, as Jess was rocking much longer locks in her other recent pics. To complete her holiday look, Jessica rocked bright red lipstick, which matched the coloring of the Christmas tree behind her. She captioned the post with festive red and green heart emojis.

Jessica’s slim figure is on full display in her new photo. Earlier this year, she revealed that she lost 100 pounds after giving birth to her third child in 2019. In November, there was some criticism over Jessica’s slim appearance after she appeared in an ad for Pottery Barn. However, she insisted that she is perfectly healthy.

“We all have our days of wanting to be, look, do and feel better,” Jessica wrote on Instagram. “Nobody is alone with that feeling, that I can promise you. I woke up at the same time anxious and insecure, but also angry and defensive — like some of you. i know what works for me and that is to let go and simply sing while looking directly in the mirror, straight in my eyes to really see and understand myself. I can connect with my heartbeat. I am stable and strong. I am home.”

She concluded her message by letting fans and hates know that ‘nobody will rob [her] of her joy.” She also added, “Ya might come close, but it is mine to own. Yours should be too.”

Jessica is the proud mom of three children who she shares with husband, Eric Johnson. Earlier this month, the family took a ski vacation, and Jess showed off her stylish ski ensembles on Instagram, as well.