Bella Thorne Sparkles In Gold Cutout Gown With Thigh-High Slit At Sundance: Photos

Bella Thorne attended the premiere of Divinity at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah on Jan. 22, when she slayed the red carpet in a sheer cutout gown. The 25-year-old rocked a custom Roberto Cavalli gown that had a plunging slit on the side of the skirt and a gaping cutout on her chest that revealed ample cleavage.

Bella’s sleeveless halterneck nude gown featured a cutout on the chest and was completely see-through while covered in gold sequins. Under the skirt, Bella rocked a pair of nude high-waisted underwear which you could see through the sheer skirt. The bottom half of the gown featured pink feathers along the long train while a hip-high slit on the side of the skirt revealed her long, toned legs. She topped her look off with silver jewelry and a pair of gold sequin pumps.

Bella posted a slew of photos from the event to her Instagram with the caption, “Fausto you’ve done it again! Thank you @roberto_cavalli for this STUNNING custom gown for last nights’ Divinity premiere.”

Bella has been rocking a bunch of stylish outfits lately and aside from this dress, she recently wore a black two-piece outfit featuring a low-cut, cleavage-baring crop top with a pair of matching high-waisted sheer pants. On top of her outfit, she rocked a black and white Annakiki Wool Splicing Coat and accessorized with chunky black boots and dangling earrings.

Another one of our favorite recent outfits from the actress was her one-shoulder tight white top with a high-waisted, neon pink skirt. The mini skirt was super short in the front and back with a long piece of fabric to one side. She topped her look off with a pair of black latex knee-high Saint Laurent Elle Boots in Vinyl.