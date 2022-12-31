Bella Thorne Sizzles In A Black Bikini Top & Daisy Dukes: Watch

Bella Thorne, 25, looked incredible in her latest Instagram video. The actress shared a new video of herself walking outside in a tiny black bikini top, denim short shorts, and boots as she looked at the camera with a confident expression. She wore light blue framed sunglasses and had her long hair down as she held a book and passed by palm trees under a blue sky.

“Actin’ real nice,” she captioned the video along with two red heart emojis. Once she shared the clip, it didn’t take long for her fans to comment on it. “Sexy Bella,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “you literally own the street with that outfit.” A third called the outfit “fabulous” and a fourth shared that she was “so beautiful.”

Bella’s new video comes less than two months after her ex Benjamin Mascolo, with whom she starred in the films, Time Is Up and its sequel, Game Of Love, admitted he “learned a lot” from her. “Bella, she’s an amazing actress. I worked with her in the first movie, and she was very helpful,” he EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Nov. “She definitely made me feel at ease on set, so that really helped. The director, Elisa Amoruso, she got to know us better on the second movie. We got to know better how she works, so there was a really good interaction between us. It felt like going back to our family and doing an old movie.”

“She’s very natural in the way she acts,” he continued. “She’s been doing it all her life and just seeing her presence, the way she handles things, and even the way she sticks up for her focus and time on set to do things the right way, I feel like she really worked hard. It was inspiring for me.”

Bella and Benjamin dated for around two years before getting engaged in 2021. They sadly ended things in 2022, though, but from the sound of Benjamin, they still seem to be on good terms. After Bella’s breakup with Benjamin, it was reported she had been dating Mark Emms since Aug. 2022 in Oct.