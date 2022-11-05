‘Game Of Love’s Benjamin Mascolo ‘Learned A Lot’ From Ex Bella Thorne: ‘She’s An Amazing Actress’ (Exclusive)

Game Of Love is the thrilling follow-up to the 2021 film Time Is Up. Benjamin Mascolo and Bella Thorne reunited to continue Roy and Vivien’s story in the sequel. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Benjamin about working alongside Bella again.

“Bella, she’s an amazing actress. I worked with her in the first movie, and she was very helpful,” Benjamin said. “She definitely made me feel at ease on set, so that really helped. The director, Elisa Amoruso, she got to know us better on the second movie. We got to know better how she works, so there was a really good interaction between us. It felt like going back to our family and doing an old movie.”

Benjamin and Bella began dating in real life in 2019. They got engaged in 2021 but called off their engagement in 2022. While filming Game of Love, Benjamin noted that he “learned a lot” working with Bella.

“She’s very natural in the way she acts. She’s been doing it all her life and just seeing her presence, the way she handles things, and even the way she sticks up for her focus and time on set to do things the right way, I feel like she really worked hard. It was inspiring for me,” Benjamin continued.

When Benjamin made Time Is Up, he had “no idea” that there would be a sequel. “I was just grateful to have the opportunity to learn a new craft and do my first movie. The fan support has been amazing, and they gave us the opportunity to shoot #2 because #1 was a success,” Benjamin told HolywoodLife.

In Game of Love, Roy and Vivien continue to face obstacles in their relationship. Benjamin pointed out that the “struggle” for the couple is different in the sequel. “Like every young couple, they have to go through a lot of challenges to get through it because love is fundamental, but it’s not enough,” Benjamin said. “It’s not just about love. It’s about sacrifice. It’s about life choices. We see how they are handling it. I feel like a lot of people can relate because a lot of young couples go through these kinds of challenges every day.”

As for a sequel to Game of Love, Benjamin doesn’t have the answers. “But I can say on my side, I’m absolutely open,” the actor and singer admitted. I had a great time shooting with the team, and a great time shooting with Bella. I think she’s an amazing actress. She’s an amazing person, and I’m open to the idea of shooting a third movie. But you never know how it will go and what will happen.” Game of Love is now in select theaters and On Demand.