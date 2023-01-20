Tyra Banks, 49, Holds Hands With BF Louis Belanger-Martin, 45, While Out In Paris: Photos

Tyra Banks was spotted kicking off her 2023 with a rare outing alongside her boyfriend Louis Bélanger-Martin. The 49-year-old supermodel was joined by the Canadian businessman, 45, whom she’s been dating since 2018, as they held hands arriving to the Louis Vuitton show on Friday, January 20 in Paris. Rocking a wild baseball hat and a chic gold robe, Tyra looked every inch the cover girl for the fashion event.

The Dancing with the Stars host added a pair of fresh, black high tops to her modern ensemble. With her signature honey blonde curls cascading around her shoulders and an expert use of her “smizing” technique, Tyra gave the runway models a run for their money! Louis pulled up the rear, meanwhile, in a black suit and graphic tee.

While the couple certainly looked happy, they are rarely seen out together, even with three years of a romantic relationship under their belt. Much like his extremely busy girlfriend, Louis often has to tend to his work as CEO of Advanced Inflight Alliance AG. He is also the co-founder of DTI Software and a private equity fund group. Along with an admirable work ethic, the couple also have parenting in common: Tyra has a 6-year-old son York born via surrogate, while Louis shares a teenager with his ex-wife Valérie Martin Scraire.

Meanwhile, Tyra has been adjusting nicely to her gig as the emcee of the ever-popular DWTS, although it was a bumpy ride at first. Some fans slammed the America’s Next Top Model producer for her fashion choices, while others couldn’t let go of her on-air slip ups, including accidentally announcing the wrong names during the contest. “The world is angry at the talent, but there’s a whole control room and things happening and craziness going on,” Tyra clapped back over the mistake in 2021. “I was blamed for it, and it wasn’t me,” she said. “And I think that’s very important to say.”