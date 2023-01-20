Corey Feldman & Ex Drew Barrymore Reunite 25 Years After Dating: We Were So ‘Cute’

Drew Barrymore, 47, took a trip down memory lane with a fun appearance from ex-boyfriend Corey Feldman, 51! In the Wednesday, January 18 episode of her eponymous talk show, she welcomed the Goonies icon with open arms after 25 years! And looking back on their friendship, the former child stars agreed that they were certifiably “cute.” Drew also revealed that it was E.T. director Steven Spielberg who arranged their first meeting — and that she had a crush on Corey. “What happened was, I got a call one day,” Corey said as he settled in for the interview. “My grandmother says, ‘We got a call from Steven’s office, and the little girl from E.T. wants to meet you because she’s got a crush on you,'” he recalled.

Drew agreed. “Oh yeah, I did, the biggest. But everyone did!” Her mother then set up a “play date” for the kids. “It was so cute,” Corey said. “I remember taking you to the movies, I remember exactly which movie theater it was. Of course, neither of us drove because I was still living at my grandparents’, and you were living with your mom.” Corey further related some heartwarming details of the date.

“We walked across the street, and you put your little hand up for me to hold,” he continued. “And I held your hand, and we walked across the street. I don’t remember what movie we saw, but I remember all that.” Corey would have been around 13 at the time, and Drew about 10. Years later, they later dated “properly” when Drew was 14 and the Lost Boys star was 17.

Drew’s been rehashing other old relationships on the show, as well. On January 5, pal Kate Hudson stopped by, and they talked about being ghosted by Owen and Luke Wilson. “Did you ever hear from one of them?” Drew asked. Kate replied “No!” “Neither did I,” laughed Drew. Kate dated the Wedding Crashers star from 2006-2009, while Drew dated Luke between 1996-1998, though they did specify it was an “open” relationship.