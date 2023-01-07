Kate Hudson & Drew Barrymore Reveal They ‘Never Heard’ From Exes, Owen & Luke Wilson, After Splits

Kate Hudson and Drew Barrymore are the rare Hollywood breed that can poke fun at themselves… and make their fans laugh along with them! Such was the case when the Glass Onion star stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show on Jan. 5 to dish on being ghosted by two of their former flames, who happen to be brothers, Owen and Luke Wilson. “Did you ever hear from one of them?” Drew coyly asked Kate, who replied, “No!” Drew added, “Neither did I,” and the ladies couldn’t keep themselves from cracking up.

Kate famously dated Owen off and on between 2006 and 2009, while Drew had a romance with Luke between 1996 and 1998. Notably, Drew called the romance with her Home Fries co-star an “open relationship” last time she spoke with Kate about the Wilson trysts on her show in January 2022.

As the audience joined in laughing with the ladies during this week’s show, Kate and Drew quickly devised a plan to prank call one of their former paramours. After mentally checking if they still had either of the Wilson’s numbers, Kate claimed she had Luke’s and they soon dialed those digits. Come to find out, it was not Luke Wilson, but a guy named Lucas Wilson, who had a role in Drew’s 1999 rom com Never Been Kissed. “You looking for the actor? That’s not me,” Lucas said with a laugh after answering the call. “I’m so sorry! We’re crank-calling people right now,” Drew hilariously replied!

Meanwhile, Drew is currently single, as she divorced her husband of four years, Will Kopelman, in 2016, after welcoming two kids together, Olive Barrymore Kopelman, 10, and Frankie Barrymore Kopelman, 8. Kate, on the other hand, is engaged to Danny Fujikawa. The proposal was four years in the making, as they first started their romantic relationship back in 2017. The pair welcomed daughter Rani Rose on October 2, 2018. Kate also has son Ryder, 18, with her ex-husband Chris Robinson and son Bingham, 10, with her ex-fiance Matthew Bellamy.