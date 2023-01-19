JoJo Siwa Enjoys Flirty Lunch Date With TikTok Model Savannah Demers: See Photos

Is love in the air for JoJo Siwa? The 19-year-old Dance Moms alum was seen out in Los Angeles at the Erewhon Market with TikTok influencer Savannah Demers on Wednesday, Jan. 18 — and they appeared to be enjoying each other’s company. The pair were seen smiling and laughing during their day date and at one point, JoJo even opened the door for Savannah, who is also 19.

The images serve as the first time the former Nickelodeon star has been photographed since she and her ex-girlfriend Avery Cyrus broke up after about two months of dating. The pair seemed to be a match made in heaven and were not shy about showing off their love, which is why fans were surprised when they broke up while on a week-long Royal Caribbean cruise. To confirm their seemingly amicable split, Avery shared a TikTok video from the trip that showed the “D.R.E.A.M.” singer giving her an arcade game prize and saying, “This is my ‘Sorry for Breaking Up With You’ present.”

Things quickly turned sour, though, when JoJo seemingly addressed their separation in a TikTok and said someone, who is thought to be Avery, told one of her best friends that she was only dating her to “get to the top” and help her “growing” career. “And when I said I just wanted to be friends so I didn’t lead you on after an unplanned hookup you wanted nothing to do with me because there was nothing to gain anymore,” she captioned the video.

@itsjojosiwa And when I said I just wanted to be friends so I didn’t lead you on after an unplanned hookup you wanted nothing to do with me because there was nothing to gain anymore. ♬ original sound – ✨Poyo✨

Avery addressed the claims in an interview with E! News published on Dec. 20, 2022. “From my perspective, me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends,” she told the outlet. “The relationship was very real, and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family.” She added that she was “very hurt” that the teen sensation broke up with her as well as “saddened and confused by the situation.”

JoJo and Avery’s relationship caught fans’ attention from the start, as many believe Avery and JoJo caught feelings for each other while JoJo and her on-again, off-again girlfriend, Kylie Prew, were still together. The pair made their relationship public while celebrating their one-month anniversary on Feb. 8, 2021. JoJo came out as gay in a Jan. 2021 TikTok and told Demi Lovato in a July 2021 interview that she waited until she was “in love” to announce her sexuality. JoJo and Kylie dated until Oct. 2021 and then rekindled their romance in mid-2022. They broke up again two months later.

JoJo seemingly wears her heart on her sleeve, so if she and Savannah are the real thing, it might not be long before fans find out.