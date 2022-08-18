JoJo Siwa & Girlfriend Kylie Prew Split Again 2 Months After Rekindling Romance

It’s over (again) for JoJo Siwa, 19, and her on-again, off-again girlfriend, Kylie Prew. Kylie revealed during a recent Instagram Live that the pair actually broke up for a second time in June. “Someone asked me just now if I was single. I am,” Kylie said in the video. “I’ve been single for almost two months and it’s okay. It’s not deep, I promise. Everything’s fine. Not everything has to be messy and gross because it’s not, and I just want to clear the air.”

Kylie went on to say that she and the Nickelodeon star “are both safe and happy and healthy and that’s all that matters. It doesn’t need to be drama because that just gives everyone unwanted anxiety, especially if they’re like me.” JoJo and Kylie’s latest breakup happened roughly two months after JoJo confirmed they were back together, following their October 2021 split.

JoJo initially hinted that their romance was back on during an Extra interview on April 25, where she openly shared that she was deeply in love. “I am really lucky that I’m loved unconditionally, too, by this human and she is awesome,” she said. Over a week later, JoJo shared photos of herself and Kylie kissing at Disney World. The Dance Moms alum referenced the reconciliation in her caption, which read, “If you love something let it go, if it comes back….🤍.”

JoJo and Kylie originally began dating in 2020 after meeting on a cruise ship in 2019. They announced their romance publicly on Valentine’s Day 2021, weeks after JoJo officially came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. But come November, JoJo — who was competing on Dancing with the Stars at the time — confirmed they broke up. “I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up,” she confirmed on the This Is Parispodcast. “But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday. She just got a new puppy. She’s awesome. She’s having the time of her life, I’m having the time of my life.”