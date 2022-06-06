JoJo Siwa Rocks Rainbow Vest For Pride Parade With GF Kylie Prew: Photos

JoJo Siwa was feeling the spirit of Pride during Sunday’s West Hollywood Gay Pride Parade in Los Angeles, California. During the June 5 event, Jojo, 19, rode along on a parade float while rocking a rainbow-covered denim vest accented with sparkles along the edge. The Dance Moms alum also had rainbows all over her shoes and cheeks. Jojo’s girlfriend, Kylie Prew, joined her on the parade float, waving a Pride flag at those who gathered to celebrate.

During the parade, JoJo drew in Kylie for a deep kiss, proving that their love is back on and stronger than ever. Jojo and Kylie called it quits in October after about eight months of dating. In April, fans began to speculate if Jojo and Kylie were back together, and Siwa was coy about the then-rumored reconciliation. “I am really lucky that I’m loved unconditionally, too, by this human, and she is awesome,” she said, not naming that human. “I mean, listen, I will [reveal who it is] one day… I’m not saying yes or no … I should have told her I was doing press today and asked her what she wanted me to say.”

In May, Jojo all but confirmed the reconciliation when she was spotted holding Kylie’s hand during a trip to Florida’s Disney World. Days later, Jojo made the reunion official. “If you love something, let it go, if it comes back,” she captioned a photo of her kissing Kylie’s cheek with the Disney castle in the background.

JoJo came out in January 2021 by posting her wearing a t-shirt from her cousin. “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.” read the shirt. She would later explain her orientation in an interview with PEOPLE. “I still don’t know what I am. It’s like, I want to figure it out. And I have this joke. Her name is Kylie. And so I say that I’m Ky-sexual,” she said. “But like, I don’t know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool.”

“I like queer,” said Jojo. “Technically, I would say that I am pansexual because that’s how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human.”

In addition to JoJo, the West Hollywood Gay Pride Parade features appearances from Janelle Monáe, who served as the parade’s grand marshal, and Cardi B. She appeared mid-parade and chased after her float while spraying whipped cream in spectators’ mouths, per the Los Angeles Times.

“At this moment in history, with women’s rights and LGBTQ rights under attack, our icons stand as proud, outspoken beacons of light and hope for a better tomorrow,” West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Meister said in a statement before the parade, per the LA Times. “West Hollywood has been the home of the largest Pride celebration in Southern California for nearly four decades. We’re looking forward to continuing that tradition this year for WeHo Pride.”