JoJo Siwa Celebrates ‘1st Valentine’s Day’ With GF Kylie & Calls Her The ‘Most Perfect Person Ever’ – Pics

JoJo Siwa and her GF Kylie Prew are adorable! The YouTube star gushed she loves Kylie more than she will ‘ever know.

JoJo Siwa, 17, took to Instagram to post a sweet Valentine’s Day tribute for girlfriend Kylie Prew. “It’s my first valentines dayyyy!!” she gushed in a caption shared on Sunday, Feb. 14. “No one in the world makes me as happy as this girl does. I’m so thankful to have fallen in love with the most perfect person ever who makes me smile 24/7. I love you more than you’ll ever know!” she added in the sweet post.

The YouTube star included a photo and video along with her loving caption, sharing two never-before-seen moments of the couple! In the first, JoJo — clad in a bright yellow sweatsuit — hilariously piggybacking on Kylie and taking a selfie. The star rocked her signature oversized bow as they both smiled in an at-home bathroom. In a following video, the gals appeared to be out for dinner somewhere as JoJo filmed a selfie-style Instagram story. Kylie showed off her goofy side as she blew the paper covering a straw back at JoJo!

JoJo and the Key Largo, Florida native were “best friends” before their relationship took a romantic turn in Jan. 2021. “After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend… and Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been!,” JoJo wrote on the couple’s one-month anniversary! How adorable. “She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!” the 17-year-old also added at the time.

The announcement of JoJo’s relationship came just a few weeks after the teen officially came out. She initially posted a TikTok video set to Lady Gaga‘s tune “Born This Way,” then followed it up with a picture of herself in a t-shirt that read “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.” on Jan. 22. It turns out Kylie was a big inspiration and influence for JoJo to share her truth. “One day I was on FaceTime with my girlfriend — this was the day after I posted the ‘Born This Way’ TikTok — and I was on FaceTime with her, and we were just talking about it, and talking about all the love that came in and we were both like, ‘Technically, I still haven’t confirmed it’,” Jojo revealed in an intervew with Jimmy Fallon. “So I was like, ‘I kinda just want to post this picture on my real Story,’ and she was super encouraging. She was like, ‘Do it!’ And I was like, ‘All right,’ and I did it,” she also said.