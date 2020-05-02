You can’t have the Kid’s Choice Awards without slime! JoJo Siwa had the honor this year, as she uncovered the gross green goop hidden all around her house.

JoJo Siwa, 16, was the highlight of the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together special! The teen just re-defined being “slimed” — the signature occurrence at every KCAs — and it was epic. As JoJo made her way through her family home, she just couldn’t get away from the goopy green substance! The sequence got off to a bang as JoJo woke up to a text that said “Happy Slime Day,” lifting her head off of a green-soaked pillow! “Hmm, I wonder what that means?” she exclaimed, giving fans a glimpse at her colorful, candy-filled bedroom! We were particularly loving her gum ball printed desk that made a cameo in the opening scene, acting as a shelf for her candy “laboratory.”

As the blonde made her way to her bathroom, it appeared even her toothpaste had been replaced by the off-putting slime! Easy going JoJo rolled with the punches, and proceeded to scrub away at those pearly whites — green goop and all — anyway. From there, she went to her arcade toy machine (seriously, can we move into this house?) and finally got one of the toys! As the plush bear made it’s way out of the machine, JoJo was disappointed to discover it, too, was doused in slime. “What? How is everything slime?” she exclaimed, figuring out what “Slime Day” meant.”

The teenager appeared to be producing her own slime at one point, as it began leaking out of her mouth after she sipped on water. As if that wasn’t enough, JoJo got completely doused outside — luckily — right in front of her swimming pool! “Happy Slime Day, everybody!” she screamed as she jumped into the water. As always, JoJo rocked her sassy side ponytail and colorful bow — by the way, she now has her very own line called JoJo’s Bow Club — and a colorful ensemble! She didn’t disappoint with her silver glitter sunglasses and bedazzled orange t-shirt, accessorizing with a bright green bow.

Many A-Listers have had the — erm — honor of being slimed over the years, with the tradition dating way back to 1988! Halle Berry was hilariously and unsuspectingly doused in the sticky goop back in 2012, joining the ranks with Ben Affleck, Will Smith, Katy Perry, Pink, and more! Multiple stars were surprised with slime on last years’ broadcast, including YouTube star David Dobrik, Adam Sandler, dad-to-be Chris Pratt, and DJ Khaled!

The Kids Choice Awards were originally scheduled to air on Mar. 22, however, were postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The re-scheduled version, hosted by former Nickelodean star Victoria Justice, looked like a very different production as talent participated from their own homes. The star-studded event also served as a fundraiser for those in need, donating an incredible $1 million to organization No Kid Hungry.

Other than JoJo, Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, David Dobrik and Millie Bobby Brown made appearances on the colorful broadcast, bringing the party right along with them! LeBron James was also honored for his work in education with the Generation Change Award.