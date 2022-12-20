Avery Cyrus Claps Back After Ex JoJo Siwa Claims She ‘Used’ & ‘Played’ Her During Their Romance

The TikTok breakup drama continues! JoJo Goes star JoJo Siwa, 19, and TikTok creator Avery Cyrus, 22, have officially broken up, but Avery dished that it’s not the narrative that the 19-year-old claimed it to be. One day after JoJo claimed she was “used for views,” the 22-year-old beauty spoke to E! News to tell her side of the split. “From my perspective, me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends,” she told the outlet. “The relationship was very real, and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family.”

Jojo Siwa seemingly shaded her ex-girlfriend, Avery Cyrus, after she ranted in a video that she was used for “views” and “clout.”#Jojosiwa pic.twitter.com/L7GQ0EKi1S — TheRecentTimes (@Recent_Times) December 20, 2022

Avery even revealed that she is still mending a broken heart. “I’m still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me,” the content creator added. “And I’m saddened and confused by the situation.” The online sensation confirmed the news of their breakup via a TikTok comment on Dec. 17. “We decided that we are better off as friends! We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out,” Avery penned.

JoJo appeared on her mom, Jessalynn Siwa‘s Instagram Story on Monday and alluded that someone had taken advantage of her stardom. When the 48-year-old asked her daughter why she was “mad,” JoJo responded with, “Because I got used, for views and for clout.” The TV personality then claimed she, “got tricked into being told I was loved and I got f—–g played.” It’s important to note that JoJo did not name anyone during the clip.

@itsjojosiwa And when I said I just wanted to be friends so I didn’t lead you on after an unplanned hookup you wanted nothing to do with me because there was nothing to gain anymore. ♬ original sound – ✨Poyo✨

Despite the split, the former couple appeared in good spirits in Avery’s Dec. 17 video, where JoJo gave her a present to apologize for the breakup. “This is my ‘I’m sorry for breaking up with you’ present,” the Dance Moms alum laughed. And even though things might be over, Avery still claimed that their cruise was still the, “Best trip EVER.” JoJo also took to her Instagram account to share content from the trip. “Best 24 hours EVER,” the dancer captioned the clip, which notably did not include any content with her ex.

JoJo then took to TikTok on Dec. 20 to seemingly throw shade at Avery, without mentioning her name, of course. “And when I said I just wanted to be friends so I didn’t lead you on after an unplanned hookup you wanted nothing to do with me because there was nothing to gain anymore,” she captioned the video. In the clip, the Nickelodeon star claimed that someone had told one of her best friends that they wanted to date JoJo to “get to the top” and succeed in their “growing” career.

Avery and JoJo first confirmed their relationship on Sept. 12 with an adorable TikTok video of them kissing at Chuck E. Cheese. “Happiest girl,” the blonde beauty captioned the post. The two then began a very public romance full of trips to Disney World and the Caribbean. The couple later made their red carpet debut at Alanis Morissette‘s Jagged Little Pill musical on Sept. 15.