JoJo Siwa & New Girlfriend Avery Cyrus Hug & Kiss In 1st PDA Photos Since Confirming Romance

JoJo and her new GF Avery Cyrus didn't hold their love back in sweet new PDA photos!

By:
September 16, 2022 5:26PM EDT
JoJo Siwa Avery Cyrus
View gallery
JoJo Siwa poses for a portrait in New YorkJoJo Siwa Portrait Session, New York, USA - 10 Dec 2018
EXCLUSIVE: JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus jump into each others arms while looking at a new house with JoJo's parents in Los Angeles on Thursday stepping out for the first time after going public about their relationship the day before. JoJo and Avery looked at a house with JoJo's parents and brother and it looked like they might be considering moving in together. After touring the inside of the house and having a lengthy discussion in the front yard, Avery then jumped into the arms of her new girlfriend JoJo. Later the new couple went to JoJo's dance studio together along with JoJo's mom. JoJo stopped at a gas station to pump gas and grab some candy and snacks for the outing as she fueled up her white Lamborghini. 15 Sep 2022 Pictured: JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus. Photo credit: Garrett Press/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA896965_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus jump into each others arms while looking at a new house with JoJo's parents in Los Angeles on Thursday stepping out for the first time after going public about their relationship the day before. JoJo and Avery looked at a house with JoJo's parents and brother and it looked like they might be considering moving in together. After touring the inside of the house and having a lengthy discussion in the front yard, Avery then jumped into the arms of her new girlfriend JoJo. Later the new couple went to JoJo's dance studio together along with JoJo's mom. JoJo stopped at a gas station to pump gas and grab some candy and snacks for the outing as she fueled up her white Lamborghini. 15 Sep 2022 Pictured: JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus. Photo credit: Garrett Press/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA896965_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Garrett Press/MEGA

JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus are off and running! Following her August split with Kylie Prew, the former Dance Moms star, 19, took her new romance all the way as she and YouTube/TikTok darling Avery were snapped in a slew of cuddly public photos. The charismatic LGBTQ influencer, (no relation to Miley Cyrus) was seen straddling JoJo, who held her off the ground, as they hugged and kissed in the sunshine. JoJo’s new squeeze, 21, adorably rocked a black, clearly visible JoJo Siwa sweatshirt, colorful sneakers, hot pink pants, and a matching rainbow pastel watch. She wore her brunette hair hanging long and wavy.

JoJo Siwa Avery Cyrus
Jojo Siwa and Avery Cyrus kiss (Garrett Press/MEGA)

JoJo wore her favorite white oversized Smurf’s sweatshirt, high top sneakers, and black biker shorts, with her famous blonde hair pulled into a simple ponytail. They both looked exceptionally happy as they chatted with friends, got gas, and enjoyed the laid back day.

JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus
JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus on September 16, 2022. (Garrett Press/MEGA)

 

The YouTube sensation and her new gal pal, who has 8 million followers on her own TikTok account, broke the internet when she confirmed the relationship via TikTok on Monday, September 12. In the sugary sweet clip, the duo kissed in a photo booth at pizza chain Chuck E. Cheese, among other adorable poses. It was captioned “Happiest Girl.”

Fans didn’t seem all that surprise, as rumors had been swirling about their burgeoning romance. “I KNEW IT,” reacted one of JoJo’s 43.6 million followers, while another quipped, “it was so obvious.” “Idk tbh they really just make since [sic] in my mind,” commented a third. “They are goofy, loud, fun people. I think they mesh well.” Others didn’t see it coming, with one fan admitting, “this wasn’t on my 2022 bingo card but happy for y’all.”

JoJo Siwa Avery Cyrus
New couple JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus (Garrett Press/MEGA)

The new romance comes after JoJo’s streak of sharing bad celebrities encounters. Her resulting feud with Candace Carmeron Bure went viral after she called her out for a past incident, also via TikTok in July, and she hilariously took Justin Bieber to task (wearing the same Smurf’s hoodie, no less) for telling her to “burn” her colorful, customized convertible several years ago.

More From Our Partners

ad