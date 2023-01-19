J.Lo Claps Back After She’s Accused Of Shading Christina Aguilera With Madonna Kiss Reveal

Jennifer Lopez, 53, insists there was no shade thrown to Christina Aguilera after a recent interview where she claimed that she was originally going to be part the iconic 2003 MTV VMA performance where Madonna kissed Britney Spears and the “Dirrty” singer. “No shade at all…you shady,” she commented back on a Billboard Instagram post detailing the story. She then added, “smdh” — meaning, “shake my damn head” and the hashtags, “#alwayswanttostartsomemess” and “#growup.”

The Bronx native initially made the comment about being a part of the performance in an interview earlier this week as she promoted Shotgun Wedding with Josh Duhamel. When asked if the “rumor” was true that she was meant to actually be on-stage with Britney and Madonna. “Yes, that was actually true…I love Madonna, I always have,” she began. It turns out her filming schedule got in the back. “I was filming a movie in Canada, and we had met — me, her and Britney — to do it at [Madonna’s] home. I just couldn’t get off the film,” she went on.

The movie in question was 2005’s An Unfinished Life with Robert Redford, which she filmed in Kamloops, British Columbia during her initial engagement to Ben Affleck . At the time, the pair were both in B.C. working on films (Ben shot Paycheck in Vancouver the same summer). “They got Christina Aguilera, I think, to do it,” Jennifer then added — with the “think” part throwing fans into a tizzy.

The shocking moment went on to become one of the most memorable and talked about moments in both MTV and VMA history. At the time, Britney and ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake had also gone their separate ways — with a camera placed directly on the N’Sync singer as he seemingly scowled at the on-stage kiss (which, notably, also lead to Christina’s lip lock with Madonna having much less air time).

“Well it made more sense that it was XTINA and Britney because those 2 have more of a Madonna influence in their music and were THE pop girls at the time,” one fan wrote on Twitter.