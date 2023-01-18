‘Special Forces’ Exclusive Preview: Hannah Brown Falls From The Top Of A Cliff

Talk about a cliffhanger. For one of the new challenges of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, the recruits have to face a steep drop from the top of a cliff. Hannah Brown is at the top while Mike Piazza is on the ground as her break man in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the January 18 episode.

One of the DA members tells Hannah to lock her legs at the top of the cliff, but she nearly slips and falls. Hannah takes a deep breath and doesn’t get rattled.

“Being on The Bachelorette didn’t work out for me, but when you have all these men telling you that they love you, and it turns out they really don’t, I definitely have some trust issues because of that. So sometimes, I feel a little insecure,” Hannah admits.

Hannah has to put her hands behind her head to prepare for the trust fall. “I hope that this course really gets me to a place where I ultimately believe that I’m enough,” she adds.

Hannah is then dropped from the cliff, and Mike is successfully able to break her fall before as he was instructed to do. After it’s over, Hannah takes a huge sigh of relief. When she faces one of the DS, she has tears in her eyes.

The DS member asks Hannah why she’s crying. “I’m good,” Hannah says. “I just had a little scare. I think I’m just tired. It’s fine. Im good.” The Bachelorette alum runs back to the other recruits. Danny Amendola gives her a high five.

Mike notices that Hannah seems upset and tells her that he “had her” no matter what. “Oh, I know you did,” Hannah says.

The synopsis for the January 18 episode reads, “The celebrity recruits must have trust in each other and in their leaders in order to survive. That trust is pushed to the limits in a harrowing exercise in which each recruit must rely on another to break their fall from a skyscraping cliff.” Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on FOX.