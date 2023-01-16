Bella Hadid Slays In Pink Lace Lingerie For Sexy New Victoria’s Secret Valentine’s Day Campaign

Bella Hadid is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did for the latest Victoria’s Secret Valentine’s Day campaign. The 26-year-old looked sexier than ever when she wore pink lingerie for the photo shoot that put her incredible figure on full display.

In one photo, Bella rocked a plunging, pink lace push-up bra with a garter belt around her tiny waist. She styled the bra with a matching high-rise sheer lace thong and thigh-high see-through pink lace stockings. She channeled Marilyn Monroe when she sang “Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend” in the movie Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. In the photo, Bella accessorized with a pair of long satin pink gloves encrusted with pink rhinestones and topped her look off with a pair of massive pink dangling diamond earrings.

Another sexy photo from the shoot pictured Bella nestled between two giant red blow-up hearts while wearing black lingerie. She donned a tiny white and black sheer lace bra with red trim and styled it with a matching garter belt, matching low-rise G-string thong, and thigh-high sheer black socks. She topped her look off with diamond earrings and a massive diamond choker necklace.

This is the second campaign Bella has starred in for the brand in less than a year. Her most recent campaign before this was the Color Your World campaign where she slayed in more lingerie looks. In one of our favorite photos from the shoot, Bella was lying against a green velvet blanket with palm tree cushions while wearing a teal push-up bra with thick white bedazzled straps. She styled the bra with matching high-rise velvet thong bottoms that had the same thick straps on the sides.