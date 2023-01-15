Freddie Prinze Jr. Bonds With Son Rocky, 10, As They Go For A Spin In His Classic Datsun: Photos

Freddie looked handsome as ever in a hoodie and aviators as he gassed up his classic car alongside his adorable son Rocky.

January 15, 2023 6:14PM EST
Us Actor Freddie Prinze Jr and Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar Arrive For the Uk Film Premiere of Adam Shankman's Film 'Hairspray' Held at London's Odeon West End Cinema 05 July 2007 the Film is an Adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway Production 'Hairspray' Featuring New and Original Material Based On John Water's 1988 Classic About Star-struck Teenagers On a Local Baltimore Dance Show Britain Cinema - May 2007
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN FRANCE, GERMANY ** Pacific Palisades, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., and their family bump into Bradley Cooper and his family at the park in Pacific Palisades. The group starts conversing for a few minutes before heading to their cars. Bradley and Irina were at the park enjoying time with their daughter Lea. Pictured: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. BACKGRID USA 25 MAY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Santa Monica, CA - Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have some weekend fun with their two children Charlotte and Rocky in Santa Monica. The family stopped for a cold snack at Pinkberry after some shopping at Williams-Sonoma. Sarah held hands with her son Rocky as Freddie walked with his chatting adorable daughter Charlotte, in her little floral print dress. AKM-GSI 27 AUGUST 2016 To License These Photos, Please Contact : Maria Buda (917) 242-1505 mbuda@akmgsi.com or Mark Satter (317) 691-9592 msatter@akmgsi.com sales@akmgsi.com
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Freddie Prinze Jr., 46, proved himself a doting dad by treating his son to a spin in his classic car! The handsome actor was spotted in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15 gassing up his gorgeous green Datsun with his adorable boy Rocky, 10, in tow. Looking like a billion bucks, Freddie rocked a simple hoodie and aviators and walked alongside his son, who was all smiles as he tucked into a bag of chips.

Freddie Prince Jr. treated his son Rocky to a spin in his classic car. (BACKGRID)

The She’s All That actor shares Rocky — and daughter Charlotte, 13 — with his wife of 20 years, Sarah Michelle Gellar. Just a few weeks ago, the cute duo treated themselves to a sushi date. Sharing photos from the romantic night to their respective Instagrams, Freddie and Sarah looked like they were a couple of teenagers in love!

And a few days before the sushi date, Freddie EXCLUSIVELY spoke with HollywoodLife about his marriage and how the couple have made it last. “Yeah, if there were a magic secret, I would’ve written a book, and everyone would know,” Freddie explained. “I don’t know if that’s a secret, but we were friends first,” he continued. “She knew what kind of man I was before we ever went on a date. She knew what my moralities were and vice versa. So there was no, ‘Hey, here’s my best self for the first year.’”

Freddie Prinze Jr. looked handsome in his hoodie while out with his son, Rocky. (BACKGRID)

“We’d both been in relationships that were the exact opposite. And weren’t looking for that again,” Freddie added. “So, I don’t know if those are secrets, but that was a philosophy that both of us had. And I think being friends first was a huge help.”

To mark their big 20th anniversary earlier this year, the couple shared romantic photos from their 2002 nuptials on social media. The wedding was quite the affair back in the day, as Sarah Michelle and Freddie were the It couple of young Hollywood. Part of the anniversary celebration included the pair poking fun at Howard Stern for doubting that they would last when the shock jock interviewed Freddie before they got hitched. After Sarah Michelle posted throwback photos to her Instagram from the Howard Stern interview, Freddie hilariously commented, “She will not forget.”

