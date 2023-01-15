Freddie Prinze Jr. Bonds With Son Rocky, 10, As They Go For A Spin In His Classic Datsun: Photos

Freddie Prinze Jr., 46, proved himself a doting dad by treating his son to a spin in his classic car! The handsome actor was spotted in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15 gassing up his gorgeous green Datsun with his adorable boy Rocky, 10, in tow. Looking like a billion bucks, Freddie rocked a simple hoodie and aviators and walked alongside his son, who was all smiles as he tucked into a bag of chips.

The She’s All That actor shares Rocky — and daughter Charlotte, 13 — with his wife of 20 years, Sarah Michelle Gellar. Just a few weeks ago, the cute duo treated themselves to a sushi date. Sharing photos from the romantic night to their respective Instagrams, Freddie and Sarah looked like they were a couple of teenagers in love!

And a few days before the sushi date, Freddie EXCLUSIVELY spoke with HollywoodLife about his marriage and how the couple have made it last. “Yeah, if there were a magic secret, I would’ve written a book, and everyone would know,” Freddie explained. “I don’t know if that’s a secret, but we were friends first,” he continued. “She knew what kind of man I was before we ever went on a date. She knew what my moralities were and vice versa. So there was no, ‘Hey, here’s my best self for the first year.’”

“We’d both been in relationships that were the exact opposite. And weren’t looking for that again,” Freddie added. “So, I don’t know if those are secrets, but that was a philosophy that both of us had. And I think being friends first was a huge help.”

To mark their big 20th anniversary earlier this year, the couple shared romantic photos from their 2002 nuptials on social media. The wedding was quite the affair back in the day, as Sarah Michelle and Freddie were the It couple of young Hollywood. Part of the anniversary celebration included the pair poking fun at Howard Stern for doubting that they would last when the shock jock interviewed Freddie before they got hitched. After Sarah Michelle posted throwback photos to her Instagram from the Howard Stern interview, Freddie hilariously commented, “She will not forget.”