Will Smith Smiles In 1st Photos Since Eddie Murphy Joked About His Oscars Slap At Golden Globes

Nothing can bring Will Smith, 54, down! That’s right, not even Eddie Murphy‘s jokes about the King Richard star at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. Will was spotted smiling from ear-to-ear while out running errands in Miami on Jan. 11, just one day after the Cecil B. DeMille Award-winner referenced Will’s 2022 Oscars slap speech. While out in the sunny city of Florida, Will rocked a casual, yet trendy, athletic look. The one-time Golden Globe winner sported a white t-shirt, red basketball shorts, and white gym leggings. Will accessorized his ensemble with a white baseball cap, black sneakers, and white ankle socks.

The 54-year-old looked busy while walking around Miami, as he was spotted carrying his phone in hand and looked concentrated. Despite being busy, Will made sure to appear cheerful and flashed the peace sign to the cameras. As mentioned above, Will’s outing comes just one day after Eddie accepted a Golden Globe and referenced Will’s infamous Oscars slap speech during Tuesday’s ceremony. The Coming to America star gave advice to up-and-coming actors in Hollywood and detailed the “blueprint” to success.

“There is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity, and peace of mind… and I followed it my whole career,” Eddie began. “Pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your f****** mouth.” Prior to mentioning the viral 2022 Oscars moment, the father-of-10 thanked his team for helping him achieve success. The star also noted that he has been working in entertainment for 46 years and that the award was a “long time in the making.”

Amid running errands in Miami, Will later took to Instagram on Jan. 11 to share that he now has to wear a flashlight headband to read books. “It’s only a miner inconvenience… see what I did there? I get paid for that,” he captioned the hilarious clip. In the video, Will could be seen reading a book while wearing a headband that had a flashlight on it. “This is how bad my eyes are! I need a damn miner’s hat to read a damn book!”, the post’s audio sounded off. Of course, many of his 62.7 million followers took to the comments section to react to the joke. “More dad jokes here,” one follower wrote, while another chimed in, “I’m right there with you Will. The struggle is real after 50.”

Lately, when Will is not getting roasted at the Golden Globes or reading books with flashlights, he has been busy promoting his latest movie Emancipation. The project premiered on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9, 2022, and stars Will, Ben Foster, Mustafa Shakir, and more. “I think I was in high school the first time I saw the ‘Whipped Peter’ photo… immediately it was one of those images that got seared deep into my memory. #Emancipation out now on @appletvplus,” Will captioned the iconic image via Instagram on Dec. 17.