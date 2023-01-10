‘National Treasure’ Exclusive Preview: Billie Reveals A Secret About Her Past To Jess

Billie (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Jess (Lisette Olivera) haven’t always had the most trusting relationship, but it’s a new day. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new National Treasure: Edge of History, Billie and Jess have dinner together. Billie already knows Jess’ drink order when they sit down, which prompts Jess to confront Billie for knowing so much about her.

“What can I say? When I dig, I dig deep,” Billie says. Jess asks Billie for the medallion, and Billie pulls it right out. “I know what you’re thinking. It’s a fake. She brought it on the black market,” Billie quips.

Naturally, Jess has some doubts. “You’re so much like your father,” Billie tells Jess before pulling out a photo. It’s a picture of Jess’ father with Billie’s brother, Sebastian, from back in the day.

Billie reveals that she and Sebastian first met Jess’ father outside of Mexico City. They thought he was a treasure hunter, and he thought the same of them. “But soon after, we realized that we were both looking for the treasure to protect it,” Billie says.

Jess asks where Billie where her brother is now. “He was murdered,” Billie simply says. Billie doesn’t say anything more about her dead brother, but you know Jess is going to go looking for answers.

The official synopsis for National Treasure: Edge of History episode 6 reads: “Not knowing who’s good and who’s bad, Jess works with Billie and deciphers a hundreds-year-old clue that points to a famous 18th-century landmark, and together they plan an impossible heist during a historic reenactment to retrieve the next piece of the treasure map. But things don’t go as planned, and Jess is ultimately faced with the most difficult decision of her life.”

New episodes of National Treasure: Edge of History premiere Wednesdays on Disney+. The first season will consist of 10 episodes. The season finale is expected to air in February 2023.