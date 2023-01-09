Rumer Willis Holds Hands With Derek Richard Thomas In 1st Photo Together Since Announcing Pregnancy

Rumer Willis and her beau Derek Richard Thomas were seen walking hand-in-hand while walking through a Los Angeles parking lot this week. The pair were seen strolling in low-key outfits, just a few weeks after revealing that Rumer, 34, is pregnant with their first child. The couple looked like they were running some errands while out in the photo, which you can see here, via People. The actress and musician looked like they were ready to get everything they needed to done.

Rumer looked like she was extra cozy as she locked arms with her boyfriend. The Sorority Row star sported a comfy-looking beige sweater and black leggings, as well as some black slides for the outing. She also carried a beige purse with her and had her hair tied up in a bun. Derek rocked a red, short-sleeved button-down with blue and white stripes, as well as a pair of black jeans and his glasses.

Rumer, whose parents are Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, announced that she was pregnant with Derek in a joint Instagram post, showing off her baby bump back in December. She shared some photos of the musician cradling her baby bump as well as some silhouettes of herself, showing that she’s very excited to become a mom for the first time.

The announcement that Rumer was pregnant came about a month after she and her new boyfriend went public with some cute photos of themselves in a wintery forest in November, but the pair have posted about each other on Instagram a few times before making their relationship official.

As for Rumer’s parents, the actors are clearly looking forward to meeting their first grandchild. Demi posted a photo of herself in a doctor’s office with the actress and her other daughters Tallulah, 28, and Scout, 31, to celebrate her daughter’s pregnancy. “Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer. It’s an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can’t wait to welcome this baby into the world!” the Ghost star wrote on her Instagram.